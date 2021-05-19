Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q1 2021 earnings results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 39% year-over-year to RMB203.2 billion, or $31 billion.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB3.6 billion, or $0.6 billion, compared to RMB1.1 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 33% to RMB4.0 billion, or $0.6 billion.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.25, or $0.34 versus RMB0.72 last year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.47, or $0.38, compared to RMB1.98 in the year-ago period.