Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q4 2020 earnings results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 31.4% year-over-year to RMB224.3 billion, or $34.4 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB24.3 billion, or $3.7 billion, compared to RMB3.6 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 194% to RMB2.4 billion, or $0.4 billion.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB15.18, or $2.33 per share versus RMB2.44 last year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB1.49, or $0.23, compared to RMB0.54 in the year-ago period.
