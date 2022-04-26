Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2022 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results.
Total operating revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $1.73 billion and was in line with estimates.
Net loss amounted to $255 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $247 million, or $0.78 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.80, surpassing expectations.
Revenue decreased 7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. GAAP EPS was $0.14 and adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q1 2019.
For the second quarter of 2022, JetBlue expects revenue to increase between 11-16% year over three.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Q1 2022 earnings results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues totaled $1.77 billion compared to $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net income
KO Infographic: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2022 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 16% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 24%
United Airlines sees return to profitability in near term. Is the stock a buy?
The COVID-ravaged aviation sector hit the recovery path last year amid a rebound in passenger traffic, but the lingering uncertainty and resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed down the process. However,