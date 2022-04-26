Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2022 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results.

Total operating revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $1.73 billion and was in line with estimates.

Net loss amounted to $255 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $247 million, or $0.78 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.80, surpassing expectations.

Revenue decreased 7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. GAAP EPS was $0.14 and adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q1 2019.

For the second quarter of 2022, JetBlue expects revenue to increase between 11-16% year over three.

