Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 2021 earnings results

Biogen posts Q3 earnings well above estimates Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.78 billion, down 18% year-over-year and higher than the

Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2021 earnings report Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year and above the