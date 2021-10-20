Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 2021 earnings results
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues totalled $3.8 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the same period a year ago.
GAAP net profit was $495 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net profit of $455 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS was $0.22.
