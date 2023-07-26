Key highlights from Meta’s (META) Q2 2023 earnings results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $32 billion.

Net income grew 16% to $7.7 billion and EPS rose 21% to $2.98 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, allowing the stock to gain 4% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Monthly active users grew 3% and daily active users grew 5% YoY.

For the third quarter of 2023, total revenue is expected to be $32-34.5 billion.

