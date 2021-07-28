Key highlights from Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 2021 earnings results

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 65% year-over-year to $8 billion.

GAAP net income more than doubled to $2 billion, or $1.77 per share, compared to the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.92.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues of $8.4-9.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.35.

Prior performance