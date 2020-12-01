Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Key highlights from Salesforce.com (CRM) Q3 2021 earnings results
Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 20% year-over-year to $5.42 billion. Revenue growth was 19% in constant currency.
The company reported a GAAP net income of $1 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared to a loss of $109 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.74.
The company expects revenues to increase approx. 17% year-over-year to approx. $5.66-5.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. FY2021 revenues are expected to increase around 23% year-over-year to approx. $21.10-21.11 billion.
For the first quarter of 2022, revenues are estimated to be $5.68-5.71 billion and for the full year of 2022, revenues are projected to be $25.45-25.55 billion.
Salesforce.com also announced the retirement of its CFO Mark Hawkins. Amy Weaver will take over as President and CFO effective February 1, 2021.
In a separate release, Salesforce.com announced that it will acquire Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) for approx. $27.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
