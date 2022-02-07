Key highlights from Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2022 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $13 billion compared to $10.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $1.1 billion, or $3.07 per share, compared to $467 million, or $1.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.87.
For the full year of 2022, sales are expected to be at the upper end of $49-51 billion.
