Key highlights from Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2022 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $13 billion compared to $10.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $1.1 billion, or $3.07 per share, compared to $467 million, or $1.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.87.

For the full year of 2022, sales are expected to be at the upper end of $49-51 billion.

Prior performance