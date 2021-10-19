Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Key highlights from United Continental Holdings (UAL) Q3 2021 earnings results
United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue was $7.8 billion compared to $2.5 billion in the same period a year ago.
The company reported a net income of $473 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion, or $6.33 per share last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.02.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, total revenue is expected to be down 25-30% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Prior performance
