Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q3 2020 earnings results

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 8% to $65.1 billion year-over-year, helped by 21% growth at Optum.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders was $3.1 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to $3.5 billion, or $3.67 per share last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.51 per share.

The company is updating its full year 2020 outlook to net earnings of $15.65-15.90 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.50-16.75 per share.

Prior Performance