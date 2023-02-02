Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue fell 9% year-over-year to $7.3 billion.
Reported net income grew 12% to $1.93 billion, or $2.14 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 4% to $2.09.
For FY2023, the company expects revenue of $30.3-30.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.35-8.55.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%