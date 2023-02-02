Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue fell 9% year-over-year to $7.3 billion.

Reported net income grew 12% to $1.93 billion, or $2.14 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 4% to $2.09.

For FY2023, the company expects revenue of $30.3-30.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.35-8.55.

Prior performance