Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q3 2022 earnings results
UPS (NYSE:UPS) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues increased 4.2% year-over-year to $24.2 billion.
GAAP net income rose 11% YoY to $2.58 billion, or $2.96 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 10% YoY to $2.99.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects revenues of $102 billion.
Prior performance
