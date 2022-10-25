Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q3 2022 earnings results

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues increased 4.2% year-over-year to $24.2 billion.  

GAAP net income rose 11% YoY to $2.58 billion, or $2.96 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 10% YoY to $2.99.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects revenues of $102 billion.

Prior performance

UPS Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

