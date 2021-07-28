Key highlights from Visa (V) Q3 2021 earnings results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $2.6 billion or $1.18 per share compared to GAAP net income of $3.3 billion or $1.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenues increased 27% to $6.1 billion.

Payments volume for the quarter increased 34% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.

Total processed transactions increased 39% YoY to 42.6 billion.