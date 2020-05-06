Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key numbers from General Motors (GM) Q1 2020 earnings results
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
First quarter net income was $0.3 billion, or $0.17 per share, compared to net income of $2.2 billion, or $1.48 per share in first quarter of 2019.
Net Revenues decreased 6% to $32.7 billion.
