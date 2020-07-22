Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues dropped to $2.56 billion from $3.21 billion in the same period last year.
Net loss was $637 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to net income of $518 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 23% to $0.17.
For 2020, Kinder Morgan had earlier estimated DCF to be approx. $5.1 billion, or $2.24 per common share, and adjusted EBITDA to be approx. $7.6 billion. Due to the reduced energy demand and the sharp decline in commodity prices caused by the pandemic, the company now expects DCF to be below plan by slightly more than 10% and adjusted EBITDA to be below plan by slightly more than 8%.
Click here to access the transcript of Kinder Morgan Q2 2020 earnings conference call
Most Popular
Booking Holdings (BKNG): Travel turmoil to continue over the next few years
Lodging, tourism and travel industries are suffering heavily as a result of COVID-19 health issues, sluggishness in the other industries, loss of jobs and the uncertain economic environment. Let’s see
United Continental (UAL) slips to a loss in Q2 on lower revenues
United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-related disruptions continued to impact operations. The bottom-line missed Wall Street's projection, while revenues
TXN Earnings: Key numbers from Texas Instruments Q2 financial results
Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $1.38 billion, or $1.48