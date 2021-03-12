Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Good morning. As we begin, I want to thank the entire Kirkland’s team for their commitment throughout this year and how they work together, wherever they were and doing whatever it takes to produce the results we’ll discuss today. This is a crazy year in many respects and we were focused forced [0:11:08.1] to innovate. Our people were more than ready to meet the challenge.

We always want to finish the year strong in our most important quarter and 2020 was no exception. We had momentum coming into the holidays with a robust November, then some disruptions in December related to the new wave of COVID, and then when our new product sets hit the stores and online, we saw double-digit gains we previously disclosed. February started off strong as well with a two-week period where we were impacted with the winter storms, but we’ve come back from that as well.

For the quarter, we generated a comp increase of 1.8%, which reflects the decline in the store count but a 36% increase in e-commerce growth. GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.36 and adjusted earnings were $1.40 that brought us to $1.09 and $0.93, respectively for the year and reversed sizable losses from a year ago.

We are continuing to evolve into a value-oriented specialty retailer. We’ve been very deliberate about this pace of our transformation, but we expected differences we are making in our assortments will be even more evident in 2021 than it was in the past two years. I want to walk through the four components of this strategy and describe how we’re bringing our customers along with us, plus the investments we’re making in technology and infrastructure to support this strategy.

Let’s start with direct sourcing. We are continuing to mature our direct importing business and achieved our multi-year growth plan, despite this [0:12:49.5] pandemic-related cancellations in 2020. Until these cancellations and the impact from COVID, we were on pace to exceed our goal of 20% penetration in 2020. That being said, some of our categories, such as mirrors, textiles, floral, outdoor and gifts, exceeded our goals. For 2021, our goal is to achieve 30% direct sourcing, and we have the potential to exceed that.

Our agents are really hitting their stride and the products look great from Vietnam, China and India. We’ve been able to diversify our products by moving our core furniture program from China to Vietnam. We also consolidated our basic mirror program to a direct from factory basis [0:13:30.4]. As you’ve heard us describe before, we are investing some of this benefit from sourcing in margin and some of it in design and quality improvements.

With pricing, we continue to elevate style and quality, allowing us to gradually increase our overall pricing threshold in key categories such as furniture. We’ve experienced an increase in AUR with these improvements and a sustained trend here, plus the larger penetration of furniture should keep that growth on a steady path for the next several years. While we’ve kept our opening price points, we are slowly growing our better invest offerings. Our customers are voting yes on the upgrades [0:14:10.4] in style and quality, allowing us to be less promotional.

We’ve also made progress on reducing discount layering, which was hard for customers to understand, and rationalizing price points to make sense to the customers and improve our margins. We are constantly benchmarking our competitors and the general market to ensure Kirkland’s is still a strong value player with more style to bring to our customers along with us on this journey.

As it relates to design, our cohesive brand style point of view has allowed us to streamline the esthetic of our brand, so the customers can mix and match with confidence. We have invested in specific design projects with an eye towards improved design, efficiency and function. We’re also setting a trend forward color palette each season that across all facets of the business. Additionally, we’re partnering with third-party design support to continue to bring unique yet timeless designs and graphic to our assortments as we evolve.

And on quality, we continue to raise the bar at each category, improving materials and [0:06:05.7] make. Furniture has seen the most significant increase as we have redesigned and resourced the best-selling items to give the customer more style and quality at the same value. Direct sourcing has allowed us to have more control over the craftsmanship of our assortment while still allowing us to be competitive in pricing. We’ve also invested in improved packaging to reduce damaged product.

If we look back where we were two years ago, as compared with the rest of the home furnishings landscape, we were in the wrong place in the spectrum. We had the value pricing, but the quality and style were sorely [0:06:42.1] lacking and we certainly didn’t have a point of view about where we fit in and what could help our customers. While I’m hesitant to pinpoint exactly where we are today in the broader home furnishing spectrum, we can still say we offer tremendous value but with a much higher level of quality, design, style of our merchandise.

We’re supporting the rollout of new merchandise in 2021 and our biggest initiative on that front is the launch of our loyalty program, which took place in October. Earlier this month, Newsweek named our loyalty program the Number 1 program of all home decor [0:07:18.5]. Even with that recognition, we believe there are opportunities to continue evolving in 2021 and beyond.

The home furnishings trends have worked in our favor with people staying at home or in shopping online as well as less store-based competition. At some point, there will be headwinds for the industry, but we believe wallet share for home furnishings will remain fairly sizable with consumers if the economy improves.

Another area of our business I want to highlight is our ongoing digital transformation. We’ve seen the growth — continued growth and profitability of e-commerce all year, and this is a large part of our overall business. E-commerce was 24% of our sales in the quarter, compared to 17% a year ago, and it continues to be profitable as well. The specific improvements we are making in our merchandise requires that we also make specific investments in our technology and infrastructure in addition to the direct ship from vendor group and the e-commerce hubs I noted last quarter.

For 2021 and beyond, we are prioritizing our capital expenditures to continue to fuel our digital transformation. To help lead these efforts, we’ve recently brought on Mike Holland as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. He has a vast experience in leading similar digital and technology transformations.

One item to note on our direct ship from vendor channel, before I talk about stores. We gave a preview last quarter that we expected to add some select brands this year to extend where we’ve been strong in kitchen and table-top. I’m pleased to report that we partnered with brands such as Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Viking, which will be added to our website. These leading brands will only be available on our website, and we’re very excited about the potential these brands have on the e-commerce business. Nicole will get into this in more detail, but I want to call out how successful she’s been on leading the charge with rationalizing the store base, negotiating our landlords and ensuring that the new cost structure we’ve put in place is sustainable.

During the fourth quarter, we had 59 less stores than a year ago and total net sales were only down 7%. We’ve clearly rationalized the base through more productive stores and the strength of e-commerce business is helping to offset the continued challenges in store traffic. Our stores remain a critical component of our omni-channel strategy and the maximum expression of the Kirkland’s brand and our assortments. That being said, we believe we can improve performance in the stores and that will be an opportunity we will continue to pursue in 2021 and beyond.

The strong merchandising, the efficiencies in our infrastructure and costs, direct sourcing, and the growth of e-commerce all create substantial leverage in our business model.

The earnings posted during the quarter and for the year were above what we had planned this time a year ago, but the improvements in cash and liquidity were equally impressive. A portion of this liquidity at year-end was related to the inventory orders we canceled early on in the pandemic. As Nicole will describe in a moment, we will put some of that liquidity back to work with our inventory. The majority of this improvement in cash flow and liquidity, however, was due to operating costs that we pulled out of the business through cost containment and efficiencies, and changes in our labor costs and staffing model.

We will look — we will look to benefit from the embedded leverage in the business in 2021 and will continue to actively explore the best ways to allocate our capital to fuel additional growth and returns to our shareholders.

Thank you, Woody. Before I get into the details of the quarter, I also want to thank the entire Kirkland’s team, including those on the frontlines in our stores and in our distribution centers. It’s been a pivotal role — a pivotal year in the transformation of Kirkland’s and although we are far from the end of our journey, we were able to accelerate many aspects of our strategy in the past year and it is directly attributed to the dedication of our team.

Although sales trends were inconsistent during the quarter, improvement and landed product margin and occupancy cost and operating expense reductions drove the most profitable quarter in our history as a public company. Many of the changes to our model were made in the second quarter and we have shown our ability to sustain and refine them throughout the second half of the year.

Breaking down sales within the quarter. We had a comp increase of 5.3% in November, which included early sell-through of holiday product, driven by a 49% increase in e-commerce sales, which helped to offset the historical volume in stores on Black Friday.

In December, our comp sales declined by 7.5%, driven by a double-digit decline in stores and slower e-commerce growth. Impacting December was the early sell-through of holiday inventory, the effect of the rise of COVID cases on store traffic and slower e-comm sales due to the early cut-off of guaranteed ship windows from parcel carrier limitations and a drop in fulfilled in-store online sales.

In January, with the seasonal sales timing shift behind us and a new floorset of everyday merchandise, we had a strong sales month with positive store sales and e-commerce growth of 60%, which resulted in an overall comp increase of 15.7%. That strong sales trend continued to start the month of February until we hit the second and third week which included significant store closures and weather impact across more than half of our store footprints. Sales picked back up at the end of February, resulting in a low-single-digit comp decline. We expect comp sales to continue to accelerate throughout the first quarter as we compare against the beginning impact of the pandemic on the economy, followed by our store closures in mid-March.

While we still outperformed our segment of ShopperTrak, our comp store traffic sequentially worsened from Q3 levels, particularly in December due to the reasons I noted a moment ago. We continued to see the sales benefit of the changes we have made to improve the quality and design of our merchandise, as well as category shift towards higher ticket items. We did lose some ground on conversion in both store and online, due to inventory shortages in some key categories.

Our e-commerce comp increase continued to be driven by the direct-to-consumer channels with our third-party dropship revenue of 111% and our own product shipped directly to customers up 45%. Both of these were offset by the in-store fulfilled channels.

Our fulfilled in-store for the quarter was just over 36% of e-commerce sales, compared to 52% in the prior year, which is a function of consumer preference, store traffic and lower in-store inventory. There is profitability upside in our model as the percent fulfilled in-store normalizes closer to 45% to 50%.

During the quarter, we closed eight stores resulting in a count of 373 stores. During 2020 we opened no new and closed 59 underperforming stores or 14% of the store base since the start of the year.

Gross profit was 37.7% of sales, compared to 29.8% in the prior year quarter. The 790 basis point improvement in our gross profit margin marked the second quarter in a row we have seen a similar level of year-over-year gains. Of this increase, 730 basis points was driven by landed product margin from direct sourcing benefits, simplifying our promotional methods and also reducing the depth of offers and the inherent stacking of entire store couponing.

Throughout the quarter and continuing into the first quarter of 2021, inbound freight rate premiums, specifically on products sourced from China, have negatively impacted our landed product margins. Within the fourth quarter, the elevated freight cost accounted for approximately 200 basis points of margin. We expect to see that impact double in the first quarter of 2021, but still expect a year-over-year landed margin growth.

Lower store occupancy costs from the closure of underperforming stores and negotiated rent reductions contributed 130 basis points of the improvement. We expect to see an additional 100 basis point to 150 basis point improvement in occupancy costs in 2021. This is excluding the much larger benefit in the first quarter due to the uncomparable sales base.

Lower freight costs from our DC to our stores, driven by fewer routes from lower inventory levels and store closures, along with the rate decline compared to 2019, added another 70 basis points of improvement. DC costs remained relatively flat year-over-year. On the prior call, I mentioned that the 150 basis points of unfavorability in the third quarter due to the timing of inventory capitalization should reverse in the fourth quarter with improved inventory levels. That reversal will instead happen throughout the first half of 2021.

We continued to see productivity and infrastructure improvements offset the incremental cost to pick-and-pack e-commerce orders. We saw continued improvement in the output and efficiency of the two e-comm hubs we added in 2020 throughout the quarter and are pleased with their performance. Lastly, other adjustments impacting gross profit made up another 50 basis points. E-commerce shipping negatively impacted gross profit in the quarter by 190 basis points due to the increase in ship-to-home channels.

Operating expenses, excluding impairment, improved to 23.3% of sales compared to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. We continued to see the benefit of our cost reductions with a decline in operating expenses of 330 basis points or $10.3 million, driven by the more efficient store labor model, corporate headcount reductions and a justification exercise for all overhead expenses. Excluding current year performance related compensation accruals, this represents a 21% reduction in operating expenses which we continue to expect to be largely sustainable.

A large portion of the reduction in store labor expenses was reducing our minimum staffing and lower volume periods and at lower volume stores. The result is a lower basis point improvement in the higher volume fourth quarter, but a similar dollar improvement. This is in line with our expectations when we shared [0:18:11.6] the $45 million of operating cost reduction and even as we look to accelerate topline growth over the coming years, we will remain disciplined in our cost control.

Store operating expenses decreased 330 basis points as a percent of total sales, driven by the store labor model changes noted and leverage from closing underperforming stores. As we discussed on the prior call, we expanded our store operating hours during the peak holiday period and then returned to the reduced hours in January. The expanded hours, along with the store sales deleverage and nature of our store labor model changes, resulted in a lower benefit than in prior quarters, which again was expected.

E-comm operating expenses increased 10 basis points as a percent of total sales, but leveraged 120 basis points as a percent of e-comm sales, as dollars increased by only $100,000 year-over-year on the $12.3 million growth in revenue. Advertising expense increased by $300,000 or 30 basis points compared to the prior year and we continued to shift our spend heavily towards digital channels.

Corporate operating expenses decreased by $2 million or 50 basis points, driven by reduced headcount, reduced corporate office space and the overall expense review. Performance-related comp accruals in the current year account for an additional 70 basis points.

EBITDA excluding impairments and other minor non-operating expenses for the quarter was $34 million or 17.4% of sales, compared to $16.9 million in the prior-year quarter or an improvement of $17.1 million. For the quarter, our tax rate was 25.4%, compared to 4.7% in the prior year period. Both periods were impacted by a valuation allowance. A normalized rate of 26% was used in the non-GAAP adjusted calculations for the current year and 21.3% for the prior year period.

Our earnings per share excluding non-cash impairment, normalized tax rate and other minor non-operating adjustments was $1.40, compared to $0.62 in the prior year. The GAAP earnings including these items was $1.36, compared to a loss of $0.35 in the prior year.

We ended the quarter with $100.3 million in cash and no outstanding debt, which is a build of $63.1 million from the Q3 level and an increase of $70.2 million year-over-year. Combined with availability on our revolving credit facility, which is based on our inventory position, we had total liquidity of $139.8 million. We ended the year with a higher cash balance than we expected, which is partially due to a lower inventory position than expected. We anticipate a use of cash of $30 million to $35 million in the first half of 2021, as we return to planned inventory levels and more typical working capital timing, but otherwise we expect to remain at a consistent level of cash and no borrowings throughout the year and to our normal cash build in the fourth quarter.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $62.1 million, compared to $94.7 million in the prior year or 34% lower. We have 14% fewer stores, but were down approximately $18 million to our inventory plan. We continued to work through vessel and port shipping constraints and see gradual improvements in our inventory position, but now expect the disruptions in our assortment to continue through the first half of fiscal 2021. The inventory shortages have been in our core everyday products and have been much deeper in some key product categories.

For the fourth quarter, we estimate a comp sales impact of approximately 500 basis points from those key category inventory gap [0:22:10.3]. We expect to continue to see a sales impact in those categories in the first half of the year, but expect it to be less than — less than the fourth quarter and sequentially improving month to month.

Year-to-date cash provided by operations was $78.6 million, compared to cash used of $8.3 million in the prior year or a change of $86.8 million. The improvement is due to better operating performance in the last three quarters of the year, which made up a net improvement of $54.9 million and changes in working capital which made up $32 million. The working capital changes are primarily driven by lower inventory levels, offset by lower related accounts payable. Additionally, we received a $12.3 million income tax refund from the CARES Act NOL carrybacks in the second quarter.

Capital expenditures were $8.7 million, compared to $15.7 million in the prior year and were primarily driven by investments in supply chain and e-commerce. Share repurchases during the quarter were minimal, but we can — we will continue to take an opportunistic approach to share repurchases in the future. We exceeded our progress towards our initial goals set for fiscal 2020. As you’ll note in our earnings release, we have increased our profitability target as we execute the transformation of our business over the next two years to three years.

In addition to driving topline growth, we expect continued margin gains and disciplined cost control over this multi-year period to improve our gross profit rate to the mid-30% range, improve EBITDA margin to the high-single to low-double digit range, and improve operating income margins to the mid-to-high single-digit range. Related to topline growth, we expect e-commerce to grow annually at a rate of 25% to 35% during this period and average ticket improvement in stores is expected to offset declining traffic. We expect direct sourcing to grow from the 20% in fiscal 2020 to 50% within this timeframe, with the growth spread evenly over the two to three years.

We continue to believe that our ideal store count is in the range of 300 stores to 350 stores. Where we land within that range depends on store profitability and performance, as well as consumer shopping preferences post-pandemic, but we do expect future store closures to be with the natural lease expirations as we address the majority of underperforming stores this year. We continue to strongly believe that our stores are an integral part of our strategy and allow us to represent our style point of view but also enable us to fulfill a significant percent of our e-comm sales in-store more profitably than shipping to home.

And lastly from a liquidity perspective, our main goal continues to be maintaining a healthy balance sheet. Within this model, we expect to generate excess cash annually and we’ll allocate first to projects to drive growth and/or reduce costs, but also will prioritize options to return excess cash to our shareholders.

And now, we are ready for questions.

