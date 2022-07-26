KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2022 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $11.3 billion.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company decreased 28% YoY to $1.9 billion, or $0.44 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 4% to $0.70.

Both the top and bottom line numbers surpassed expectations.

For full-year 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to increase 5-6% compared to last year.

Prior performance