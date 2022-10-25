KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q3 2022 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 10% year-over-year to $11.1 billion while organic revenues grew 16%.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 14% YoY to $2.8 billion, or $0.65 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 7% to $0.69.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects organic revenue to grow 14-15% and adjusted EPS to grow 6-7% YoY.

