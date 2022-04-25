Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail

KO Infographic: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2022 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 16% year-over-year to $10.5 billion.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 24% to $2.7 billion, or $0.64 per share. Comparable EPS grew 16% to $0.64.

