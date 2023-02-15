Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Kraft Heinz Q4 2022 earnings rise on strong sales growth

Packaged food firm The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) on Wednesday reported higher sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 10% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, with strong contributions from both the North American and International segments.

Adjusted earnings increased 8% annually to $0.85 per share. Unadjusted profit was $890 million or $0.72 per share, compared to a loss of $257 million or $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

