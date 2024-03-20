Categories Health Care, IPO
LatAm healthcare firm Auna prepares for NYSE listing; to raise $420 million in IPO
Post IPO, the company’s shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AUNA.
IPO activity gathered momentum this year in a sign that the market is recovering from the weakness experienced in 2023. The resilience of the US economy and rising hopes of interest rate cuts have set the backdrop for an IPO rebound.
The latest among the IPO aspirants is Auna S.A., a Peru-based healthcare service provider that is preparing to issue around 30 million shares in the price range of $13.00 per share to $15.00 per share. At the mid-point of the range, the offering will generate around $420 million.
The Offering
Post IPO, the company’s shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AUNA. The management intends to use proceeds from the offering to pay off debts and for other corporate purposes. The underwriting group that manages the offering is led by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BTG Pactual, and Santander. The underwriters are expected to get a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5 million class A shares at the offer price, in connection with the initial public offering.
Auna provides healthcare plans and operates healthcare facilities in Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, with 16 branches in nine cities and around 14,000 employees. Founded in Peru in 1989 as Oncosalud, the company evolved into the current form by expanding its geographic footprint through a series of acquisitions.
Key Numbers
Auna has a market capitalization of around $1 billion. In fiscal 2023, total revenues from contracts with customers was $1.05 billion, which is up 58% from the previous year. The company incurred a net loss of $57.9 million or $1.56 per share last year. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA increased sharply from last year to $216.6 million and $222.6 million, respectively, reflecting the consolidation of acquisitions, continued growth in the company’s healthcare services in the Peru segment, and an increase in average revenue per patient.
It is estimated that healthcare spending in Spanish-speaking Latin America will grow from $314 billion in 2023 to around $469 billion by 2028, unfolding significant growth opportunities for healthcare players. Currently, the majority of people in the region have limited access to healthcare because the facilities at hospitals are far below the WHO’s minimum recommended standards.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What you need to know ahead of Paychex’s (PAYX) Q3 2024 earnings
Human capital management solutions provider Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) will report third-quarter results next week. The management’s outlook for the second half of 2024 is positive, reflecting the resilience of
Earnings Preview: Darden Restaurants (DRI) looks headed for a strong second half
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) delivered positive performance during the holiday season, which is probably the busiest time for the restaurant chain, and is preparing to report third-quarter results next
ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q1 2024 revenue and profit beat estimates
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported an increase in first-quarter 2024 revenue and earnings. The results also surpassed analysts' forecasts. First-quarter revenues came in at $5.18