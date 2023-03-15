Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $6.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 5% from the same period a year ago.
Net earnings increased 18% to $597 million while EPS rose 22% to $2.06 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.12.
Deliveries increased 9% to 13,659 homes while new orders decreased 10% to 14,194 homes in Q1.
For the second quarter of 2023, new orders are expected to range between 16,000-17,000 while deliveries are expected to be 15,000-16,000.
Prior performance
