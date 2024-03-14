Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $7.3 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 13% year-over-year.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $719 million, or $2.57 per share, compared to $597 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

New orders increased 28% to 18,176 homes and deliveries rose 23% to 16,798 homes in Q1.

For the second quarter of 2024, new orders are expected to be 20,900-21,300 while deliveries are expected to be 19,000-19,500.

