Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenue of $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023 which compares to $8.9 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.03 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings were $1.1 billion, or $3.91 per share.
Deliveries increased 8% to 18,559 homes while new orders grew 37% to 19,666 homes in Q3.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects new orders of 16,200-17,200 and deliveries of 21,500-22,500.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Adobe (ADBE) reports Q3 2023 earnings. Here’s all you need to know
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The design software maker also provided guidance for the fourth quarter. The company's Q3 revenues came in
Hasbro (HAS): A look at the toymaker’s efforts in reshaping its business
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were down over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 11% year-to-date. The company has faced challenges due to a drop in discretionary spending
Darden Restaurants (DRI) likely to report higher profit and sales for Q1
The restaurant industry has hit the recovery path after suffering a prolonged slowdown, as the pandemic loosened its grip on the market and normalcy returned. However, companies face new challenges