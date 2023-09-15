Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenue of $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023 which compares to $8.9 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.03 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings were $1.1 billion, or $3.91 per share.

Deliveries increased 8% to 18,559 homes while new orders grew 37% to 19,666 homes in Q3.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects new orders of 16,200-17,200 and deliveries of 21,500-22,500.

