Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to revenues of $10.1 billion reported in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.4 billion, or $4.82 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.17.
New orders increased 32% to 17,366 homes while deliveries increased 19% to 23,795 homes. The company had a backlog of 14,892 homes with a dollar value of $6.6 billion at quarter-end.
For the first quarter of 2024, Lennar expects new orders of 17,500-18,000 and deliveries of 16,500-17,000.
