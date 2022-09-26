Categories Analysis, Industrials
Lennar (LEN) believes that despite near-term challenges, the long-term prospects for housing remain strong
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Lennar expects new orders to range between 14,000 and 15,500
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 36% year-to-date and 25% over the past 12 months. The homebuilder delivered mixed results for its third quarter of 2022 last week and is seeing a slowdown in the housing market due to higher interest rates and inflation. However, despite these near-term challenges, the company believes the long-term prospects for housing remain strong.
Trends and strategy
Supply chain constraints and labor shortages have impacted the production of homes while inflation and higher interest rates have made home ownership less affordable. These factors have led to a slowdown in the housing market. In Q3, Lennar saw new orders drop by 12% YoY to 14,366 homes while new orders dollar value fell 11% to $6.7 billion.
There continues to be an increase in household formation and the labor market remains strong. There is a limited supply of houses, rentals are scarce and rents remain high. Lennar continues to see reasonably strong demand in the housing market and despite near-term headwinds, it believes the long-term prospects for housing continue to be strong.
While the company sees strength in some markets, it continues to work on adjusting its prices and rolling out incentives to drive sales in other more challenged areas. Sales pace per community averaged at 4 homes for the third quarter. This was achieved by lowering the base new order sales price and increasing sales incentives in many communities.
During Q3, Lennar continued to make progress on its land light strategy. At quarter-end, the company owned 184,000 home sites and controlled 307,000 home sites amounting to a total of 491,000 home sites. This translates to 2.9 years of home sites owned, an improvement from 3.3 years in the prior year.
Mixed quarterly results
For the third quarter of 2022, Lennar’s total revenues increased 29% year-over-year to $8.9 billion but fell short of expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 58% YoY to $5.18, surpassing projections. GAAP EPS rose 11% to $5.03. Deliveries increased 13% to 17,248 homes. Gross margin on home sales improved 190 basis points YoY to 29.2%.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Lennar expects new orders to range between 14,000 and 15,500 and ending community count to increase about 5% from the third quarter. Home deliveries in Q4 are expected to range from 20,000-21,000 while average sales price is estimated to be $475,000-480,000. Gross margin is expected to be 26-27%. Q4 EPS is expected to be $4.65-5.30.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
KB Home (KBH): What did and did not work for the homebuilder in the third quarter
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) were up slightly on Friday. The stock has dropped 40% year-to-date and 35% over the past 12 months. The company delivered mixed results for
Infographic: A snapshot of Costco’s (COST) Q4 2022 earnings
Warehouse behemoth Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported a 15% increase in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, which translated into double-digit growth in net income. Fourth-quarter revenues increased sharply to $72.09 billion.
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q1 adjusted earnings drop; revenue up 5%
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Thursday reported a decline in first-quarter adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. Net income, adjusted