Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts
Loews Corp (L) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
L Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Loews Corp (NYSE: L) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May. 03, 2021.
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Loews Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mary Skafidas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Loews.
Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Thank you, Laurie, and good morning, everyone.
Welcome to Loews Corporation’s first quarter earnings conference call. A copy of our earnings release, earnings supplement and company overview may be found on our website, loews.com. On the call this morning we have our Chief Executive Officer, Jim Tisch; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Edelson. Following our prepared remarks this morning, we will have a question-and-answer session with questions from shareholders.
Before we begin, however, I will remind you that this conference call might include statements that are forward looking in nature. Actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from those made or implied in any forward-looking statements due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements reflect circumstances at the time they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is only a brief summary of the Company’s statutory forward-looking statements disclaimer, which is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. During the call today we might also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our security filings and earnings supplement for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Jim. Jim, over to you.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a