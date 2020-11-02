Loews Corp (L) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Loews Corp (NYSE: L) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

David B. Edelson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Loews Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mary Skafidas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Loews.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Laurie, and good morning, everyone and welcome to Loews Corporation’s third quarter earnings conference call. A copy of our earnings release, earnings supplement and Company overview may be found on our website, loews.com. On the call this morning, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Jim Tisch; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Edelson. Following our prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session with questions from shareholders.

Before we begin, however, I will remind you that this conference call might include statements that are forward looking in nature. Actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from those made or implied in any forward-looking statements due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements reflect circumstances at the time they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is only a brief summary of the Company’s statutory forward-looking statements disclaimers, which is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

During the call today we might also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our security filings and earnings supplement for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. There has been a slight modification to our earnings call format that was made in response to shareholder feedback. For a number of years now, we have taking questions from shareholders on an earnings call, either by incorporating the answers into our prepared remarks or answering them directly during our Q&A session. Recently, we’ve heard from shareholders that they prefer that we answer questions in the Q&A portion of the call, instead of leaving them into the prepared remarks. And we’re happy to comply with this request. As a result, we will have a longer Q&A session.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our CEO, Jim. Jim, over to you.

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mary, and good morning. Let me start by focusing on capital allocation, specifically share buybacks. During our second quarter conference call, I emphatically stated my strong belief that the market was significantly undervaluing Loews’ shares. I also stated that, while Loews plans to maintain a substantial liquidity position as our rainy day fund, we also would take advantage of the market’s discount and continue to buy back our stock.

During the third quarter, we did just that, purchasing over 5.4 million shares of Loews for about $195 million, while preserving ample liquidity and ending the quarter with about $3.5 billion in cash and investments. Maintaining high levels of liquidity is fundamental to our business model, because it lets us both capture opportunity and withstand uncertainty. And like any portfolio manager, we have to balance retaining our liquidity, with taking advantage of investment opportunities as they arise.

Buying back shares is one of Loews’ three capital allocation tools, with the other two being investing in our subsidiaries and buying in other business. With our stock trading considerably below our view of its intrinsic value, share repurchases have recently been our most attractive capital allocation option.

That being said, our decision to buyback stock has not come at the expense of any of our subsidiaries. For example, we have provided capital to Loews Hotels to help it write out the effects of COVID on the hospitality industry. Our three other subsidiaries, CNA, Boardwalk and Altium Packaging have not recently required parent company capital. Instead Boardwalk and Altium have largely used their free cash flow to finance growth opportunities and CNA has chosen to pay dividends since it hasn’t had a need for additional capital.

As Mary mentioned during the Q&A, we will be discussing topics submitted by our shareholders. However, I did want to highlight two key items upfront. CNA’s Long-Term Care business and the situation at Loews Hotels.

Starting with CNA, before we got into Long-Term Care, let me emphasize that CNA’s underlying property casualty underwriting performance for the quarter was stellar. The company had an underlying combined ratio of 92.6% compared with 94.6% in last year’s third quarter, due to improved loss and expense ratios. Property and casualty pricing momentum continues with rates increasing over 12% in the third quarter compared to an increase of just under 6% for the same period last year.

With respect to Long-Term Care, my guess is that CNA’s Long-Term Care exposure is a significant reason why CNA’s valuation lags its peers. We at Loews are comfortable with the reserves that CNA has set up for Long-Term Care. The company has been proactive in managing the Long-Term Care book of business and prudent in their approach to setting LTC reserves. In the third quarter, CNA took an LTC net reserve charge of $37 million before tax, comprising a $74 million active life reserve deficiency, offset by a $37 million claim reserve release. The active life reserve deficiency resulted from the continued low interest rate environment and its impact on future assumed reinvestment rates. In my opinion, CNA is taking a conservative view on future interest rates, which hopefully means that they will not have to adjust for lower interest rates again going forward.

Since the end of 2015, CNA’s overall exposure to Long-Term Care has been reduced by 31% with the number of active policies declining from 419,000 to 288,000. So why are we so confident in CNA’s management of Long-Term Care, even in the face of the market skepticism, because we know that over the past seven years CNA has been laser-focused and immersed in their Long-Term Care book of business. For the six years prior to becoming CNA’s Chief Financial Officer, Al Miralles was Head of Long-Term Care at the company. Al did an outstanding job mitigating the LTC risk for CNA, and the team in place today continues to do so. CNA has managed more than a 100,000 Long-Term Care claims to date, providing CNA with reliable claims experience across all policy types and age cohorts.

CNA reviews its Long-Term Care reserves in the third quarter of every year and they post significant information regarding their review on the CNA website. If you have not already done so, please take a look at the information that they make available.

Now for the second topic I want to cover, Loews Hotels. The fall-up from the COVID pandemic continues to negatively affect the travel and tourism industry, and Loews Hotels is no exception. We believe and hope that the second quarter was the bottom for the hotel industry, and we have seen business pick up at Loews Hotels since then. While occupancy rates are still low by any historical standard, 21 of Loews Hotels’ 27 properties had resumed operations by the end of the third quarter. The resumption of operations, combined with significant expense controls enacted by Loews Hotels’ management have improved the company’s cash flow situation.

When the pandemic struck and Loews Hotels substantially suspended operations, we estimated that the company would generate negative cash flow of approximately $25 million per month. While still negative, Loews Hotels’ cash flow is much improved. Going forward, we do not expect Loews Hotels’ cash needs to be material to Loews Corporation’s balance sheet.

And with that, let me turn the call over to David.

David B. Edelson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jim and good morning, everyone. For the third quarter, Loews reported net income of $139 million or $0.50 per share, up from $72 million or $0.24 per share in last year’s third quarter. The quarterly increase was driven by CNA, who’s net income contribution doubled to $192 million.

Let me provide some brief highlights on CNA’s quarter. For more details, we encourage you to review the transcript from the company’s Investor Call earlier this morning. The year-over-year earnings increase at CNA was driven by two main factors. One, lower net reserve charges in CNA’s Life & Group business, associated with Long-Term Care and Structured Settlement businesses, and two, higher net investment income and net investment gains. As Jim mentioned, CNA’s core Property & Casualty business posted robust premium growth and strong underlying profitability in the quarter. However, total P&C underwriting results declined from Q3 2019 because of higher weather-related catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses for the entire U.S. property and casualty industry were elevated during the quarter led by three hurricanes and the Midwest derecho. The Western wildfires we’re also an industry event, but had little impact on CNA.

Before leaving CNA, I would draw your attention to the rock solid investment portfolio, which at quarter end had a market value of $49 billion and average credit rating of A and a net unrealized gain of $5 billion. About 94% of CNA’s fixed maturity investment portfolio is investment-grade. Again, please see CNA’s transcript and shareholder materials for more details.

Even though Diamond Offshore ceased being a consolidated subsidiary of Loews in this year’s second quarter, it helped drive our third quarter year-over-year earnings increase. During last year’s third quarter, Diamond contributed a net loss of $48 million, while this year Diamond’s results were no longer included in our consolidated net income.

Let me now turn to our wholly-owned subsidiaries, Boardwalk, Loews Hotels and Altium Packaging.

Boardwalk’s net income contribution declined from $29 million in the prior year to $20 million. The company generated quarterly EBITDA of $167 million versus $175 million last year. Net operating revenues were down slightly. Expiring natural gas transportation contracts were re-contracted at lower rates, which was expected and planned for. Revenues from growth projects recently placed in service together with storage and parking and lending revenues offset much, but not all of the decline. As a reminder, Boardwalk has experienced contract expirations and restructurings over the past few years related to pipelines placed into service 10 to 12 years ago. this re-contracting activity essentially concluded by year-end 2019.

Boardwalk’s increased asset base from its growth projects led to an increase in expenses, especially higher depreciation and property taxes. Additionally, the expiration of property tax abatements contributed to the year-over-year increase in expenses. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and significant hurricane activity along the Gulf Coast, Boardwalk’s operations were minimally disrupted during the quarter and the overall financial impact was negligible. The hurricanes and resulting power disruptions did impact certain customers, but the revenue impact of these disruptions on Boardwalk was immaterial.

Let me highlight that both CNA and Boardwalk took advantage of the robust fixed income market in Q3 to raise money at attractive rates. Both companies, issued $500 million of 10-year notes, with CNA’s yielding 2.08% and Boardwalk’s 3.41%. Both deals were vastly oversubscribed and reflected investors’ confidence in their respective credits.

Jim already spoke about Loews Hotels, so I will be brief. The business reported a net loss of $47 million in the quarter. Excluding unusual items, the net loss was $55 million. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes unusual items and includes Loews Hotels pro rata share of EBITDA in JV properties was a loss of $38 million.

Loews Hotels’ management is focused on two interrelated objectives. One, reducing the cash flow drag and two, resuming operations judiciously and effectively. The company has aggressively reduced expenses, rightsized its capital spend and worked with lenders to defer interest and principal pay downs. It is reopening properties, when management projects that doing so will improve cash flow.

As Jim mentioned, we believe that Loews Hotels turned the corner in Q2 and is on an upward trajectory. The average monthly cash flow drag is well below the $25 million we estimated during our Q1 earnings call The exact timing of a return to profitability and positive operating cash flow, however, depends on the overall travel environment. But we believe Loews Hotels properties, such as those in Orlando, Arlington, Texas and Miami Beach are especially well positioned to participate in the travel upswing that has already begun.

Altium Packaging, which is included in corporate and other had another good quarter. Demand for the company’s products continued to be strong overall, higher on COVID-19 related product segments such as household chemicals, beverages and personal care and somewhat weaker in segments such as automotive, commercial foodservice and school dairy. Moreover, Envision, which is the recycling business has been experiencing its best performance since it was acquired by Altium in 2014. Driving this performance has been stronger demand for recycled plastic, also known as post-consumer resin.

Altium contributed a slight net loss, despite its robust EBITDA. I would highlight three factors depressing net income. One, significant depreciation and amortization expense attributable to the company’s recent acquisitions; two, accelerated amortization of the consolidated container trade name, which will be fully amortized by the end of the year; and three, the effect of rising resin prices in Q3. Since there is a contractual lag in Altium’s ability to pass through these costs to customers, the company absorbed the cost in the quarter without recognizing the offsetting revenue. This lag is temporary and will reverse as the costs are passed through to customers.

Altium’s focus on new business is bearing fruit and should benefit results in future periods. The company has been very successful over the past months in gaining new accounts by demonstrating reliability, continued innovation and customer focus during this difficult COVID period.

Turning to the parent Company. Pre-tax net investment income was $23 million, down from $36 million last year and $110 million last quarter. The year-over-year and linked quarter declines were driven by returns on equities and LP investments. During Q3 2020, we received $90 million in dividends from CNA. We expect to receive dividends from both CNA and Boardwalk during the fourth quarter.

We repurchased 5.4 million shares of Loews’ common stock during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $195 million. We purchased an additional 667,000 shares since quarter-end. Loews ended the quarter with $3.5 billion in parent Company cash investments, with cash and equivalents accounting for over 80% of the portfolio.

Let me now turn the call back to Mary.

Questions and Answers:

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Great. Thank you, David. Let’s move on to the Q&A section of the call. We have a number of questions to respond to from shareholders.

The first one is for Jim. Jim, have you considered buying any outstanding shares of CNA to take advantage of the discount in the stock?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

So, Loews has always believed that by having a public valuation marker for CNA, it’s really important, especially to our Loews shareholders. On a very rough basis, CNA comprises about half of the value of Loews with the other half being our net cash, the — our assessment of the value of Boardwalk of Altium and our hotel business. But even beyond just being a marker, there are other reasons to keep CNA as a public company. First, being public is important to attracting top talent. The top executives in any company want at least a portion of their compensation to be based on the performance of the shares of their company, and by being public, CNA board is to provide that incentive to its top talent. Secondly, and we think this is very important, the transparency that comes from being public is important to CNA’s regulators as well as to rating agencies. As everybody knows, I think the CNA trades at a ridiculously low valuation and that the P&C industry stocks likewise traded a crazy valuation. And finally, our share repurchases of Loews stock allows us to take advantage of the discount valuation that CNA is trading at, as well as the discount in Loews’ shares for its non-CNA assets. Then all our job back to work [Phonetic], we like to call a very significant double discount in our share repurchases.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Great. Thank you, Jim. The next question has to do with the exceptional year for catastrophe losses in the insurance business. Jim, would you please discuss how CNA and the insurance industry are managing through these challenges?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, Mary, you’re certainly right. This has certainly been a banner year for cat and cat losses, not only for CNA, but for the industry overall. There have been only four quarters over the past 40 quarters, where CNA has experienced net cats coming in at/or above $160 million, and two of those four quarters over the past 10 years occurred in 2020. At CNA through third quarter, our pre-tax cat losses were more than $530 million compared to just $128 million last year. Even if you exclude the losses from COVID and from civil unrest, which were roughly about, say $250 million, CNA’s year-to-date cat losses would still be running at more than twice last year’s level and of course, well ahead of their plan. But despite these, these are really exceptional events and catastrophes, I’m impressed by how the P&C industry and also CNA are managing through it all. If someone had told me in January that 2020 would be filled with storms, fires civil unrest and the pandemic, I would have told you that CNA would have a miserable year as a result. However, despite this litany of events, CNA is still quite profitable with $400 million of core income and $300 million of net income through the third quarter and it continues to find profitable avenues for growth. All the more so, thanks to the hard rate market that the insurance industry is currently experiencing. Cat losses come with the territory in the property and casualty industry, and we believe that CNA is effectively managing its cat exposure, while also getting strong rate increases on cat-exposed businesses.

So let me end this by adding one straight thought. The insurance industry hasn’t always been financially prudent and this is the advantage of being associated with a particular industry for over 40 years. I have a little historical perspective here. Years back in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, when the industry did not have true capital discipline and they would write business at just about any price, today the industry is reacting to catastrophic events and low interest rates by getting rate increases where they are justified. In my view, this change is a result of an increased demand from equity investors for profitability, which has led to insurance management’s increased focus on capital efficiency.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Great. Thank you, Jim. Next question also has to do with CNA, focusing on CNA’s long-term business. Jim, could you tell us if your assessment of CNA’s Long-Term Care business and the risks that it poses to CNA and to Loews?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. As I said in my prepared remarks, CNA’s Long-Term Care exposure is likely the biggest reason why CNA’s valuation lags its peers. And as I also said, for the past seven years, CNA has been actively managing it’s Long-Term Care book of business in order to reduce risk and also in order to optimize results. Since 2015, CNA’s exposure to Long-Term Care has been materially reduced with a number of active policies declining by over 30%. Additionally over the past few years, CNA has been able to further reduce its risk profile of its Long-Term Care block of business by achieving meaningful premium rate increases and also offering policy holders attractive options to reduce benefits in return for reduced future premiums. Do you know [Indecipherable] were now morales on their call today focused on Long-Term Care. And I suggest that everyone review their remarks and look at the significant information on Long-Term Care that’s posted on CNA’s website.

Let me make two additional comments on the net reserve charge that CNA took in the third quarter. First, and really very significantly, a $37 million net charge on a block this size is actually quite modest. And secondly, the charge was attributable to the historically low level of interest rates that we’re currently experiencing. With these latest estimated changes, going forward CNA is assuming that a 10-year treasury note will trade at slightly over 1%, three years from now and likewise in fully CNA is assuming that the 10-year note will yield what historically is a poultry 2.75%. In my opinion, CNA is taking a very, very conservative view on future interest rates, which hopefully means that they won’t have to adjust for lower interest rates again, going forward.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Jim. The next question also staying on the CNA topic, does Loews expect to get a special dividend from CNA?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

So we still have a quarter to go in 2020. So it’s really too early to be making any specific comments about whether or not CNA will pay a special dividend. It’s been an extraordinary year for cat losses, that’s for sure. I can’t speak for the CNA Board, which hasn’t had a discussion about special dividends, and we still have four months to go until the Board actually makes a decision on special dividends. So, I guess, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Okay. We’re switching to Boardwalk. The shareholder would like to know our growth projects slowing in the midstream space. Can you comment on that, Jim?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, from everything that Boardwalk is seeing, it’s very likely that there will be a slowdown. In fact, I would say we’re in the middle of a slowdown for larger scale projects, because our customers are moving out their final investment decisions. However, Boardwalk expects to continue seeing smaller growth opportunities with power and industrial come customers primarily due to Boardwalk pipelines proximity to some of our industrial gas customers.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you. The next question is for David. David, there have been several recent bankruptcies of exploration and production companies. Can you please comment on the financial strength Boardwalk’s customers?

David B. Edelson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Mary. Thanks. Over the past several years, Boardwalk has focused on diversifying its customer base to include more end users, such as power plants, industrial customers and LNG off-takers, a strategy that proved beneficial this year. By diversifying in this way, Boardwalk’s has been able to strengthen the overall credit profile of its customer base. More than 70% of Boardwalk’s revenue backlog is derived from investment-grade companies. And Boardwalk has letters of credit or other types of collateral from some of its customers that are not investment-grade or are unrated, which provide an additional measure of security.

In 2020, in this year, one of Boardwalk’s customers declared bankruptcy and another seems to be on the verge, because of the credit protections in place for these customers and importantly the ability to re-market any return capacity, these bankruptcies will not have a material financial impact on the company.

Stepping back, since the pandemic hit in mid-March, Boardwalk has maintain uninterrupted service to its customers, while simultaneously taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees and its operations. At the end of the third quarter, Boardwalk had well over $9 billion in contracted revenues with over $600 million of net new contracts added to backlog during 2020.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Great. We have another question for our CFO. David, can you provide an update on the cash needs of Loews Hotels?

David B. Edelson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Absolutely, and Jim already commented on it, but let me just provide a little more detail. When Loews Hotels suspended operations at almost all its properties in the early spring, we estimated that negative cash flow would average around $25 million per month. We went on to say that management would reopen a property, if doing so, was expected to improve that property’s cash flow. Loews Hotels has responded to the pandemic and due sudden downturn by transforming its operating model, including dramatically reducing property level and management company expenses. As we all know, properties began coming back online during the second quarter. 13 properties resumed operations during Q2, another six during Q3, and one more hotel last week. As anticipated, Loews Hotels cash flow has improved as properties have resumed operations. Expenses have been managed aggressively and capital spending has been right sized for the current environment. While the company continues to generate negative cash flow, it is significantly less than the $25 million per month cited in April.

I’d be remiss in not mentioning how difficult the past eight months have been for Loews Hotels team members. Thousands of employees were furloughed when the pandemic struck and less than half of the furloughed team members have returned to active duty. Early on Loews Hotels put programs in place to assist it’s affected team members, including a multi-million dollar relief fund as well as continuing to provide medical insurance for furloughed employees for several months. Additionally Loews Hotels has instituted enhanced safety and well-being standards and protocols for team members and guests. And as a reminder, in solidarity with all those hotels team members being financially impacted by this crisis, all three members of our Office of the President. Jim, John and Andrew Tisch reduced their salaries by 50% as of April 1 and they’re bonuses by 50% for the entire year. Back to you, Mary.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, David. Staying with Loews Hotels, Jim, this next question is for you. Is Loews Hotels looking to buy or sell any hotels and how has COVID impacted its development projects?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

So, first let me talk about Loews Hotels long-term growth strategy. The company, as we’ve said before is focused on growth in two ways. The first one by investing in and developing hotels with built-in demand drivers like it has done so successfully with Universal Studios and also in Arlington, Texas. And secondly, the company is focused on developing and operating hotels for the group business. While the hotel recovery is currently powered by leisure travel, we really do believe that the corporate travel along with meetings and events will come back as the pandemic vains. But before the pandemic hit, Loews Hotels had begun to evaluate their portfolio and to sell a few hotels that didn’t align with the current growth strategy, and they continue to do so opportunistically, including one hotel that was sold earlier this year in Canada.

At the start of this year, Loews Hotels had three projects under development and scheduled for opening their suite this year. Two of those hotels, the Live! by Loews in St. Louis and the Loews Kansas City Hotel have already opened and the hotels are doing just fine in light of the current environment for hotels. The third hotel under development is the Thousand Room Endless Summer Dark Side [Indecipherable] suites which is located in Universal’s Orlando theme park. This property is in the final stage of development and its opening date will be announced very soon. The hotel will be our eighth hotel on the Universal campus and will bring our Universal room count to nearly 9,000 rooms or just about half of the total rooms in the Loews Hotels system. At Loews Hotels, they continue to remain focused on its strategy of developing hotels in markets that have unique, built-in demand generators and potential for group business.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Jim. The next one is for you as well. Can you please comment on when you expect to see the hotel industry recover from the effects of the pandemic? Would Loews Hotels’ recovery lead or lag the industry’s recovery?

James S. Tisch — Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer

I’m reminded of the old saying, he who lives by the crystal ball must learn to eat ground glass, but I’ll sally forth anyway. Industry analysts believe that a full recovery is anywhere from two to five years in the future, but the truth is a recovery in hospitality is highly dependent upon how and when the pandemic is contained. At the end of the third quarter, as we said before, Loews Hotels had 21 hotels that had already resumed operations. While there has been a steady increase in demand, occupancy rates still remain considerably below historic norms. That’s really important. Occupancy rates are still below historic norms. The recovery is currently being led by leisure business and more than half of Loews Hotels assets that well into that category, such as our properties on the Universal Orlando campus, as well as other assets like the Loews Miami Beach Hotel and the Live! by Loews in Arlington, Texas, which just hosted the World Series. We seeing in fact a lot more drive in business than we’ve really ever seen before.

Urban center properties are still lagging due to a reduction in corporate travel, but we believe the Loews Hotels properties with unique demand generators will recover more quickly than our urban properties.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Okay. Thank you, Jim. And our last question is for David. David, how has COVID-19 affected your packaging business Altium. Can you please give us an update?

David B. Edelson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. I mentioned this in my remarks, but let me go over it again. Demand for the company’s products has been strong overall. There are certain products that benefited from COVID actually, product segments such as household chemicals, beverages and personal care, and there are others that were somewhat weakened by COVID, those would include automotive, commercial, foodservice and school dairy, although I would point out that the weaker segments began to rebound in the third quarter. Two bright spots this year for Altium are Envision, the company’s recycling business and Altium Healthcare, a business created from recent acquisitions that diversifies Altium with the growing pharmaceutical packaging market. And as I mentioned earlier, Envision has been experiencing its best performance since 2014. And as for Altium Healthcare, it’s exceeding expectations due to strong synergies as well as continued progress on operational efficiencies and other savings initiatives. As a result, Altium Healthcare is ahead of plan for the year, despite COVID-19. So I would say, net-net, the company’s overall results are running modestly above plan, a plan that was finalized pre-pandemic. And I would go on to say that commercially Altium’s new business efforts have been very successful over the past few months. I think the company is winning new accounts by differentiating itself by demonstrating reliability, continued innovation and customer focus during this difficult COVID period. So we hope that this focus on new business and the new business wins should benefit financial results in future periods. Back to you, Mary.

Mary Skafidas — Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thanks, David. Thank you, David and Jim. This concludes the call. As always, thanks to all of you for your continued interest. Please feel free to reach out to me with mskafidas@loews.com. A replay will be available on our website loews.com, in approximately two hours.

Laurie, over to you to end the call.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.