LW Earnings: Highlights of Lamb Weston’s Q1 2024 financial results
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW), a leading supplier of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers, reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the first quarter of 2024.
First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, more than doubled to $1.63 per share. Net income, including one-off items, was $234.8 million or $1.60 per share in Q1, compared to $231.9 million or $1.60 per share in the same period last year.
The bottom line benefitted from a 48% growth in net sales to $1.67 billion. Sales in the North America segment advanced 19% and International sales more than doubled.
