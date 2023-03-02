M Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Macy’s Q4 2022 financial results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales of $8.3 billion were down 4.6% year-over-year.

Net income was $508 million, or $1.83 per share, compared to $742 million, or $2.44 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.88.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $3.67-4.11.

Prior performance