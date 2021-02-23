Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Macy’s (M) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $6.7 billion compared to $8.3 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales were down 17% on an owned basis and down 17.1% on an owned plus licensed basis.

The company reported a GAAP net profit of $160 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a net income of $340 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The adjusted net profit was $253 million, or $0.80 per share.

