Mattel (MAT) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $815 million for the first quarter of 2023, which was down 22% year-over-year.

Net loss was $106.5 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $0.24 per share.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10-1.20 for FY2023.

