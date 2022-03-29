Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.52 billion.
Net income amounted to nearly $155 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $161.8 million, or $0.60 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $0.63.
In FY2022, sales are expected to grow 3-5% year-over-year while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $3.17-3.22.
