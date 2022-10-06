McCormick & Company (MKC) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.59 billion. Sales grew 6% in constant currency.

Net income was $223 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to $212.4 million, or $0.79 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.69.

For fiscal year 2022, sales are expected to grow 3-5% in constant currency while adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.63-2.68.

Prior performance