Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $28.8 billion.
Net income decreased 36% to $6.6 billion while EPS dropped 32% to $2.46.
For the third quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to range between $26-28.5 billion.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed estimates causing the stock to drop over 1% in after-market hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Visa Q3 2022 revenue up 19%; earnings beat
Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported a sharp increase in net profit and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The bottom line also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Shopify (SHOP) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Net loss was $1.2 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to
BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q2 2022 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues dropped 2% year-over-year to $16.7 billion. Net earnings attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $193 million,