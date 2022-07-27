Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $28.8 billion.

Net income decreased 36% to $6.6 billion while EPS dropped 32% to $2.46.

For the third quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to range between $26-28.5 billion.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed estimates causing the stock to drop over 1% in after-market hours on Wednesday.

