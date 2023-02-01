Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion.
Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52% to $1.76 compared to last year.
The top line beat estimates but the bottom line missed expectations.
Daily active users increased 2% YoY while monthly active users increased 4% YoY.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be $26-28.5 billion.
The stock soared 17% in after-market hours on Thursday.
