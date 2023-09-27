Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Micron (MU) reports Q4 2023 earnings. Here’s all you need to know
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The semiconductor firm also provided guidance for the first quarter.
The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.07 for the August quarter, compared to earnings of $1.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $1.43 billion or $1.31 per share in Q4, compared to net income of $1.49 billion or $1.35 per share in the same period of 2022.
Total revenues were $4.01 billion in the final three months of the fiscal year, vs. $6.64 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
