Micron (MU) reports Q4 2023 earnings. Here’s all you need to know

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The semiconductor firm also provided guidance for the first quarter.

Micron Q4 2023 earnings infographic

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.07 for the August quarter, compared to earnings of $1.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net loss was $1.43 billion or $1.31 per share in Q4, compared to net income of $1.49 billion or $1.35 per share in the same period of 2022.

Total revenues were $4.01 billion in the final three months of the fiscal year, vs. $6.64 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

