Micron Technology (MU) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $8.64 billion.

GAAP net income was $2.63 billion, or $2.34 per share, compared to $1.73 billion, or $1.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.59.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $7.2 billion plus or minus $400 million.

Prior performance

Micron Q2 2022 earnings infographic

