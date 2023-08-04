Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported net sales of $1.85 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which were up 12.1% year-over-year. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis increased 14.4%.
Net income increased 51.4% to $413.9 million while EPS rose 52.8% to $0.39 versus the year-ago period.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter totaled $1.86 billion.
Prior performance
