Monster Beverage (MNST) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported net sales of $1.86 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 14.3% from the same period a year ago.

Net income increased 40.4% to $452.7 million while EPS grew 41.3% to $0.43. Adjusted EPS was $0.41.

During the third quarter, the company purchased approx. 7.3 million shares of its common stock for $400 million.

