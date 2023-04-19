MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues totaled $14.5 billion compared to $14.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.8 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared to $3.5 billion, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Both revenue and earnings surpassed projections.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, payable on May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

