Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues totaled $14.5 billion compared to $14.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.8 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared to $3.5 billion, or $2.02 per share, last year.
Both revenue and earnings surpassed projections.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, payable on May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.
