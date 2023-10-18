Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MS Infographic: A snapshot of Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.4 billion or $1.38 per share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.63 billion or $1.47 per share in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s revenues increased to $13.27 billion in Q3 from $12.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. It delivered ROTCE of 13.5%.
James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, said, “We completed the integration of E*TRADE in the quarter, further executing on our strategy of building revenue synergies across channels and attracting clients to our best-in-class advice offering. Our ability to gather assets, together with our strong capital position and leading client franchises, position us to deliver continued growth and strong shareholder returns going forward.”
Prior Performance
