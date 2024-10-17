Categories AlphaGraphs, Analysis, Technology
Netflix (NFLX) Q3 earnings beat Street View; subscriptions grow 14%
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Thursday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter, as the streaming giant’s subscriber base continued to expand. Both earnings and the top line exceeded estimates.
The company added 5.07 million new members and ended the third quarter with a total of 282.72 million paid subscribers. At $9.83 billion, Q3 revenue was up 15% from the year-ago quarter and above analysts’ forecast.
Net income increased to $2.36 billion or $5.40 per share in the September quarter from $1.68 billion or $3.73 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Earnings also topped the market’s expectations.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan reports financial results for Q3 2024
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Net income, adjusted for special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $0.25
Earnings Preview: General Motors’ Q3 results likely to benefit from EV growth
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is expected to report its third-quarter results on October 22. The company is working towards the goal of achieving operating profit in its rapidly growing
What to expect when Philip Morris (PM) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report its