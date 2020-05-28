Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Nio Inc. (NIO) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for NIO Incorporated’s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Rui Chen, Director of Investor Relations of the Company. Please go ahead, Rui.

Rui Chen — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Rachel. Good evening and good morning, everyone. Welcome to NIO’s first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. The Company’s financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted at the Company’s IR website. On today’s call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Mr. Steven Feng, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Stanley Qu, VP of Finance.

Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the Company’s actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain filings of the Company we have — with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Please also note that NIO’s earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial measures as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to NIO’s press release, which contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. William Li. William, go ahead please.

Bin Li — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining NIO’s 2020 Q1 earnings call.[Foreign Speech]

In the first quarter of 2020, NIO delivered an aggregate of 3,838 ES8 and ES6. Starting from April, our sales and deliveries have witnessed a solid recovery. We delivered a total of 3,155 ES8 and ES6 in April, representing a robust 105.8% month-over-month growth.

[Foreign Speech]

We are extremely proud that since October 2019, NIO ES6 has outperformed others and ranked as the top-selling electric SUV in China auto market for seven consecutive months. It is the only electric vehicle among the top 10 best-selling luxury midsize SUVs.

[Foreign Speech]

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the overall passenger vehicle sales in China has slumped by 41% year-over-year. Yet, over Q1, deliveries decreased only by 3.8% compared with the same period of 2019. trend performance is mainly attributable to the end-to-end direct sales business process and the cloud-based service system. Our products and services system have withstood the test during this unprecedented outbreak and won wide recognition from the market and users.

[Foreign Speech]

On April 19, the all-new ES8 commenced deliveries to users. It bought over 180 improvements with the NEDC range reaching up to 580 kilometers. With further enhancement on its comprehensive competitiveness, the all-new ES8 has received rave reviews across the board from the users and media after the — after deliveries.

[Foreign Speech]

As the novel coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in China, since April, our business operations have started to return to normalcy in every aspect, including supply chain, manufacturing, sales, services and R&D. The supply chain and manufacturing have gradually recovered from the pandemic. In the meantime, our R&D activities are picking up speed and offline sales network is also bouncing back.

[Foreign Speech]

Starting from April, we have been continuously exploring innovative sales channels, leveraging the advantages of both online and offline 1 2 and offline platforms [Phonetic]. In 2020, we have opened 44 new NIO Spaces in 24 cities. So far, we have opened 22 NIO Houses and 92 NIO Spaces in 76 cities around China. We will continue to open more efficient and flexible NIO Spaces to increase our offline touch points and the community presence. [Foreign Speech] Since late April, our daily new order rate has already returned to the level before the outbreak. In light of the normalization of supply chain and production, we are confident to deliver 9,500 to 10,000 ES8s and ES6s in total in the second quarter, reaching an all-time high in our quarterly deliveries. [Foreign Speech] As for the gross margin, along with the strong recovery of quarterly deliveries, reduction of battery pack and other, optimization of manufacturing expenses and efficiency and the steady rise of the average selling price, we expect overall gross margin to substantially improve and the vehicle gross margin to reach over 5% in the second quarter this year. [Foreign Speech] After a series of restructuring and operational optimization initiatives, across the Company, since 2019, our overall efficiency has been significantly improved. In the first quarter 2020, the Company SG&A has dropped by 45.1% from Q4 2019 and the operating loss has decreased by 44.4% quarter-over-quarter. In the second quarter, the SG&A and R&D expenses will increase to some extent. But considering our gross margin improvement, we are still confident to reduce operating loss. [Foreign Speech] Next, I’d like to share with you the latest progress on two important tasks in the second quarter. [Foreign Speech] First, the progress on the innovative business model of Battery-as-a-Service. It is widely acknowledged that we have always been working on the changeable, swappable and upgradable battery service model based on the separation of vehicle and battery, that is BaaS. BaaS can lower the initial purchase price and enable users to continuously upgrade the battery and enjoy better power replenishment experience. NIO owns more than 1,200 battery swap-related patents and vehicle battery pack — battery swap stations and cloud services solutions. To date, we have deployed 131 battery swap stations in 58 cities nationwide and completed over 500,000 battery swaps cumulatively. NIO’s innovative business model, based on the separation of battery and vehicle has won wide recognition from the users and the industry. [Foreign Speech] In April, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance jointly issued the latest new energy vehicle subsidy policy, which clearly stated to encourage the development of the battery swap technology and innovative business models based on the separation of battery and vehicle. With the new policy, NIO is the only premium EV brand with products priced over RMB300,000 yet still receiving the national EV subsidy. Based on the latest published policy, we will speed up the development of BaaS products and service solutions, which are planned to release to users in the second half of this year. As the time goes on, we believe our competitive edge, enhanced by BaaS, will become more self-evident. [Foreign Speech] Last but not least, I would like to share with you the progress of NIO China project. On April 29, NIO entered into definitive agreements with a group of strategic investors. Under the agreement, NIO will inject its core businesses and assets in China into NIO China, including vehicle research and development, supply chain, sales and services, and NIO Power. The Strategic Investors will invest an aggregate of RMB7 billion into NIO China. In addition, NIO will invest RMB4.26 billion into NIO China. Upon the completion of the investment, NIO will hold 75.9% of controlling equity interest in NIO China, while the Strategic Investors will collectively hold the remaining 24.1%, and NIO China will be a subsidiary of NIO. [Foreign Speech] The strategic investment in NIO China is another important milestone of NIO for its long-term growth. With the investment, NIO will have sufficient funds to support its business development and to open RMB financing channels in order to enhance its leadership in products and technologies of smart electric vehicles and offer services exceeding users’ expectations. The launch of NIO China headquarters in 2 3 headquarters in Hefei will enable NIO to improve its operational efficiency and to sustain its growth and competitiveness in the long run. [Foreign Speech] The transactions are proceeding well according to plan. We are fully confident that it will be closed before the end of June 2020. [Foreign Speech] Thank you for your support. With that, I will now turn the call over to Steven to provide the financial details for the quarter. Steven, please go ahead.

Wei Feng — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, William. I will now go over our key financial results for the first quarter 2020. And to be mindful of the length of this call, I encourage listeners to refer to our earnings press release, which is posted online for additional details.

Our total revenue in the first quarter was RMB1.37 billion, or $193.8 million, representing a decrease of 51.8% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 15.9% year-over-year. The decrease in total revenues quarter-over-quarter was due to decrease of vehicle deliveries during the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Our total revenues are made of two parts, vehicle sales and other sales. Vehicle sales in the first quarter were RMB1.26 billion, or $177.3 million. @@ representing a decrease of 53.2% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 18.2% year-over-year. Vehicle sales accounted for 92% of total revenues in this quarter.

Other sales in the first quarter were $116.4 million, or $16.4 million, representing a decrease of 29.2% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 21.2% year-over-year. The decrease in other sales over last quarter was mainly attributed to decreased revenues derived from the home chargers installed and accessories sold, which were in line with the decreased vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2020.

Cost of sales in the first quarter was RMB1.54 billion, or $217.4 million, representing a decrease of 50.4% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 16.8% year-over-year. The decrease in cost of sales compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was mainly driven by the decrease of delivered volume of ES6 and ES8 in the first quarter 2020.

Gross margin in the first quarter was negative 12.2% compared with negative 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and negative 13.4% in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease of gross margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was mainly driven by the decrease of vehicle margin in the first quarter of 2020. More specifically, vehicle margin in the first quarter was negative 7.4% compared with negative 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and negative 7.2% in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease of vehicle margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was mainly driven by the decrease of production and delivered volume of ES6 and ES8 in the first quarter of 2020.R&D expenses in the first quarter were RMB522.4 million, representing a decrease of 49.1% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 51.6% year-over-year. The substantial decrease in research and development expenses was primarily attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak that caused the significant reduction of design and development activities.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter were RMB848.3 million, representing a decrease of 45.1% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 35.7% year-over-year. The decrease over the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributed to some one-off expenses incurred for the optimization of our sales network structure in late 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak that caused the significant decrease of marketing and promotion activities, as well as decrease of activities in business support functions in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease of R&D expenses and SG&A expenses were also attributed to the improvement of operating efficiency resulting from our operations optimization and cost control efforts.

Loss from operations in the first quarter was RMB1.57 billion, representing a decrease of 44.4% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 40% year-over-year.

Share-based compensation expenses in the first quarter were RMB32.4 million, representing a decrease of 36.8% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 72.9% year-over-year. The decrease in share-based compensation expenses over the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributed to the continuous decline in the number of employees and the impact of part of the share-based compensation expenses being recognized by using the accelerated method previously.

Net loss was RMB1.69 billion in the first quarter, representing a decrease of 40.9% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 35.5% year-over-year. Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders in this quarter was RMB1.72 billion, representing a decrease of 40.5% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 35% year-over-year

. @@

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the first quarter were both RMB1.66, or $0.23 per ADS. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.60, or $0.22 per ADS in the first quarter.

Our balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was RMB2.40 billion as of March 31, 2020.

And now, for our business outlook. As William mentioned, for the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects deliveries to be between 9,500 and 10,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 147.5% to 160.6% from the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of approximately 167.4% to 181.5% from the second quarter of 2019.

The Company also expects the total revenues of second quarter 2020 to be between RMB3.37 billion to RMB3.53 billion, or between $475.7 million to $499.1 million. This would represent an increase of approximately 145.5% to 157.6% from the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of approximately 123.3% 3 4 123.3% to 134.3% from the second quarter of 2019. This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change. Now, this concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to operator to facilitate our Q&A session.

Rui Chen — Director of Investor Relations

Operator, let’s start the Q&A session, please.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Tim Hsiao of Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Tim Hsiao — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Hi, William, Steven. Congratulations on the solid progress, and thanks for taking my questions. So, just two quick questions. First is about Volkswagen’s strategic move of purchasing a big stake in JAC. [0:29:00] the deal might take place at the parent level and you shouldn’t have any immediate impact to your current partnership with JAC. But would you concern about the long-term collaboration with JAC? Or that would urge NIO to reconsider the capacity expansion plans or alternative manufacturing partners? That’s the first question.

And my second question is about our agreement with the Hefei investors. According to the I think the NIO needs to apply for IPO within four years and complete the deal within five years after the initial investment. So, could you please share a little bit more color regarding the potential, what’s the current progress, the updated schedule and any expectation from you or any thoughts? That’s my two questions. Thank you.

Bin Li — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Thank you for your question. Recently, we do hear a lot of market speculations about the cooperation between Volkswagen and JAC. To be honest, we don’t really know much about the details. Although JAC has also issued some comments about the speculation, but if we are going to have more automakers located in Hefei, I think this is a good news for us because this is going to be beneficial for the development of supply chain and the production capacity in Hefei. Our cooperation with JACtis it a win-win cooperation. So, if JAC is going to work very closely with Volkswagen, which we’re not really sure, but if this is the case, we think that this is not going to affect our manufacturing. If they’re going to work very closely together, we think this is very beneficial for our cooperation with JAC.

[Foreign Speech]

In terms of the question on the NIO China, from a strategic perspective, NIO China opens the RMB financing channel for NIO. So we’re very happy to enter the definitive agreements with a group of investors. According to our preliminary research, we believe NIO China meets the requirements to go public in China, but we will make this dynamic decision based on the market situation.

[Foreign Speech]

Our strategy is, NIO Inc. is going to hold the controlling stake in NIO China for the long-term.

[Foreign Speech]

According to our previous press release, NIO Inc. has the redemption right and the warrants on the NIO China project NIO Inc. can have the long-term controlling stake in NIO China.

[Foreign Speech]

According to our previous annual report, we have the right for the redemption and the warrants on NIO China. Actually, if you refer to the annual reports that the Company filed in early May, we have filed the investment agreements for the strategic investment in NIO China. According to that, NIO Inc. has the warrant to purchase more shares for NIO China and also we have to repurchase right of the shares for the Strategic Investors for partial of their shareholding in the future.

Tim Hsiao — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bin Wang of Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.