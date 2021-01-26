Novartis International AG (NVS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Novartis International AG (NYSE: NVS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Samir Shah — Global Head, Investor Relations and Global Finance

Vas Narasimhan — Chief Executive Officer

Marie-France Tschudin — President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Susanne Schaffert — President, Novartis Oncology

Harry Kirsch — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Samir Shah — Global Head, Investor Relations and Global Finance

Vas Narasimhan — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Samir. And I also wanted to say thank you all for joining today’s conference call.

If we move to Slide 3, with me today, I have a number of my ECN colleagues, Harry, Susanne, Marie-France, John Tsai, Richard and Shannon, and will be available to take your questions and also will be joining me for parts of the presentation.

So if we move to Slide 5. Over the past three years, we’ve been executing on a strategy we set out in 2018 to focus the Company, focus on certain geographies to accelerate our growth and to focus on five strategic priorities that we remain committed to and believe in the long run will enable Novartis to sustainably grow and sustainably have impact on health care around the world, and deliver on our purpose to reimagine medicine.

Now when you look at some of the proof points, as we’ve set out on this journey, we believe we’re making good progress, always more to do, always things to learn, where we are making good progress. We’re 100% focus now as a medicines company. We have a leading pipeline across 10 therapeutic areas, four advanced therapy platforms, unique in that having only 8% of our sales in one product and over 15 blockbusters. We’ve achieved $2 billion in cost savings over the last three years, a leading data science platform that’s enabling us to weather this pandemic and I believe sets us up for the medium and long-term, consistently improving ESG scores now with sector-leading performance in four key indices. And from a culture standpoint, record high engagement scores across multiple different measures.

Now moving to Slide 6. When you look at how the strategy has translated into operational performance. We see solid operational performance over the past three years, with sales growing 5% from $42 billion now they are approaching $49 billion core operating growing double-digit at 10%, exceeding our $15 billion and we’ve reached our goal, our initial goal of innovative medicines core margin to 35% on our way to our mid-term goal of the high 30s, which we are well on track to achieve.

Now turning to this year’s performance — sorry, the 2020 performance and Q4 performance, on Slide 7, you can see a breakdown some of the key drivers. As you saw in our release, net sales for the full year were up 3% and core operating income up 13%, our overall performance in Q4 as well as the full year were driven by our key growth drivers, Entresto and Cosentyx, continuing to demonstrate double-digit growth, a broad range of oncology medicines also demonstrating double-digit growth and taken together, we now have over half of our sales coming from our key growth drivers and launches in the Innovative Medicines positioning us well for the future and positioning us well to overcome the patent expiries we have in this period and continue to drive growth through 2025 and beyond.

Now moving to Slide 8, I wanted to dive into a few of the products in Sandoz before turning it over to my colleagues. First on Zolgensma, full year sales were $920 million in the first full year since launch. Medicine is now registered in 37 countries. We’re making very good progress in the rollout of this medicine around the world. As you saw in Q4, we had sales of $254 million, which were lower than Q3. This was driven primarily by COVID-19 related impact delaying new starts as hospitals faced disruption, and we saw physicians delaying starts or switches to the product as well as delays and reimbursement decisions in some of the European and emerging markets we’re currently working with.

We expect this impact to continue through the first half of 2021 where we would expect sales in that Q3, Q4 range before an acceleration in the second half of the year, but we remain confident in the longer term potential of the medicine in the IV form to reach ultimately $2 billion. It remains the treatment of choice for newly diagnosed patients. We are seeing about 15% of patients in the EU and the older than two year age range, we’re on our way to get access in nine EU countries, which would be about 25% of the population, and we have important formal reimbursement decisions in 15 countries over the coming year to two years. So taken together, we think we’re on the right track.

When you look at the IT program, we continue to await the animal data, which we expect to have in the middle of this year to the back half of this year to remove the partial clinical hold if the data is confirms the safety profile. We are working with the FDA to finalize the design of a pivotal confirmatory study, which we had rapidly planned on implementing. We continue to progress our 10 early stage portfolio programs in gene therapies with two INDs and clinical trial starts plant in 2021.

Now moving to Slide 9, I also wanted to say a word regarding our performance in China. Now as you saw in our release, we were very pleased with our growth in China, with sales growing 16%, second fastest amongst multinationals in China. Our goal is to double our sales in the country by 2020 for making time of the second largest market for Novartis in the world. Our key growth drivers similar to what we’ve seen in other geographies are Entresto, Cosentyx as well as our other oncology strategic balance with very notable, I think is the number of NRDL listings, we achieved we believe the highest in the industry in 2020. We also have a rich pipeline with seven approvals expected in 2021. So taken together, we think we’re on the right track to reach our goals in China and really continuing to drive dynamic growth in this important market.

So moving to Slide 10, with respect to Sandoz you saw in the full year Sandoz matters the sales guidance largely in line for the full year and the quarter. Importantly Sandoz was able to drive 15% core operating income growth, moving its core margin up to 24.2%. Some of the pushes and pulls for Sandoz continued strong Biopharmaceuticals performance of 19% growth, primarily in the European market, but also held back a bit by our retail declines we saw driven by COVID-19 and the US oral solids business that we now retain.

I think taking a longer-term view on Sandoz, we remain determined to build a business that can grow mid single-digit with margins in the mid to high 20s really competitive with the top end of the peer set and we expect to be able to do that through a robust biosimilars pipeline as well as high LOE coverage amongst small molecule through the 2024 period.

Now, moving to Slide 11, I did want to say a word about the Company’s efforts to overcome to COVID-19 challenges we see in the marketplace. Harry will talk a little bit more about our guidance. But certainly when you look at the healthcare systems performance over the back half of last year, we continue to see a situation where healthcare systems didn’t return fully to their pre-pandemic levels. Here on the left hand side of the chart, you see two examples in dermatology. We continue to see patient visits in NBRx below the pre-pandemic levels and the bottom you can see in the oncology market depending on the cancer setting, you have a biopsy and surgery rates below pre-pandemic levels also the CDK4/6 market.

So for the first half of the 2021, we expect to continue to see challenges for certain therapeutic areas such as dermatology and ophthalmology, as well as Sandoz retail. We expected that some of our new launches will be impacted that we expect to continue to see solid progress and you’ll hear more about that from Marie- France on preparing for these launches to accelerate in the back half of the year, such as Kesimpta and Mayzent, and we also know products that involve hospital initiations such as Kymriah, Lutathera and Zolgensma will face a tougher situation in the first part of the year. Again, we would plan to overcome that in this period and then hopefully see acceleration in the second half of the year.

Now moving to Slide 12, we are turning to our innovation performance and innovation milestones in Q4, we saw the approval of Leqvio in the EU six months ahead of schedule. We saw the positive FDA AdCom for Entresto and preserve ejection fraction for heart failure, as well as the number of other notable achievements, a number of designations achieved for iptacopan and ligelizumab, I think, demonstrating the potential of these medicines, as they continue to progress in late stage development. We also signed an important in-licensing deal on Tislelizumab with BeiGene for anti-PD-1 which we hope that we’ll be able to file later this year in the US and other markets.

I also wanted to say a word as I know there have been a number of questions on Leqvio and an update on the CRL. Now, first and foremost, it’s important to note that there are no safety efficacy or product related concerns with respect to Leqvio in the CRL. As I mentioned, the EU fully approved this product out of the same facilities that we also filed for the US FDA. The CRL was related to facility inspection related conditions, primarily related to documentation and controls, certain control systems at a third-party manufacturer in Europe. We expect based on the third-party readiness to complete the requests made by FDA to be able to submit the documentation and other requests of FDA in the Q2, Q3 time period.

We still do not know if the FDA will ultimately want to inspect this facility. As noted previously, the FDA had originally planned to inspect this facility in May of 2020. They are currently not conducting overseas inspections and in situations like this. So, we’ll continue to have to work with the FDA to try to expedite that inspection and we are concurrently working on a tech transfer to add our own Novartis facility in Entresto [Phonetic] now for the production supply chain of Leqvio. So we remain confident, we will get this product approved as fast as possible and then continue our plans to launch this medicine, which — in a highly effective way which Marie-France will go through in a bit more detail in a moment.

Now moving to Slide 13, other innovation milestones that we expect for 2021. Multiple major approvals, Kesimpta in the EU, Entresto HFpEF for an expanded indication for Entresto. A number of major submissions you can see listed here, including Asciminib in CML. We have also a range of major readouts that — which would enable submissions in 2021, notably Canakinumab, Sabatolimab, MBG453, and Lu-PSMA, amongst others. We also will hope to see the readouts of Ligelizumab and Cosentyx, which will enable submissions in 2022.

And I also wanted to say a word on our next wave of assets, which you can see on Slide 14. Here, we lay out the five lifecycle management programs, five pharmaceutical programs, five oncology programs, and five wildcards. We’d highlighted in our meet the management meetings, and in many of these programs, we have milestones expected in 2021. You can also see the milestone chart in the appendix of this document. I will note a few, we expect the PARADISE post-AMI trial to readout in the first half of 2021. I already mentioned Cosentyx and Hidradenitis Suppurativa, the Kisqali MONALEESA-2 OS in the second half of ’21. We’ll see important mid-stage readouts for iptacopan in IgA nephropathy and C3G. We’ll see also an important Phase 2b start for Branaplam in Huntington’s disease and then of course the range of oncology milestones, as well across the oncology — various oncology molecules.

Important to note, in all of these projects, we have full teams working to accelerate them and working as fast as possible to maintain their progress through the pandemic and beyond. Particularly, we’re looking forward to continue to advance our SHP2 inhibitor and our cRAF inhibitor as well in the oncology portfolio. So hope that gives you an overview of our story, mid and long-term story, most importantly, but also our story in Q4 and for 2021.

And with that, I’ll hand it over to Marie-France. Marie-France?

Marie-France Tschudin — President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Thank you, Vas. So going on to Slide 16. Good morning, good afternoon and pleased to update you on the 2020 performance for pharma. We grew 5% year-over-year in a challenging environment and our growth drivers Cosentyx and Entresto showed continued momentum and now account for $6.5 billion in revenues. But the story that stands out here is the shift that you see in our portfolio. The contribution from growth drivers and launches went from 33% to 43% and that demonstrates our replacement power in light of several patent expiries expected. We’re delivering strong operational performance in the end market growth drivers. We also made progress in the next wave of potential launches, providing the basis for growth in 2021 and beyond.

Slide 17, once again, Cosentyx delivered double-digit growth and reached $4 billion for the full-year. Our focus is on continuing to compete strongly to maintain our position in dermatology and accelerate in rheumatology. We know what we need to do to grow. We need to make sure we maintain broad access and balance that with a long-term value of Cosentyx and you can expect us to continue to do that. We’ll expand into new geographies.

In fact, we are now the only innovative biologic with broad NRDL listing in China and we’ll make sure that we’re competitive in the marketplace with our industry-leading approach to data and presence, as well as a number of new indications as we deliver on our ambitious lifecycle management program. There is still tremendous opportunity in this market and between the data, the access and our outstanding teams, we have what it takes for Cosentyx to continue to grow.

On Slide 18, Entresto continues to deliver 44% full-year growth and the momentum continues across all of the geographies. As you know, we’re the only single use medicine proven to be superior to previous standard-of-care and thus, we’re in a strong competitive position. It’s also great to see that the American College of Cardiologists expert consensus now recommends that heart failure patients go direct-to-ARNI. And this puts Entresto in the pole position for the 75% of patients, who are still on previous standard-of-care. We also have exciting opportunities for growth with expansion in China and Japan, as well as our life cycle management program for pEF or preserved ejection fraction and post-AMI.

If we move to the next slide, the AdComm discussion for pEF’s reinforce the unmet need, as well as Entresto’s value in the treatment of preserved ejection fraction. And specifically, in patients with ejection fraction below normal. Ultimately, the addressable patient pool will depend on the label. What I can tell you is that the total population is about 3 million in the US and about 2 million of them have an ejection fraction below normal. We know from our deep experience in rEF’s that guidelines matter in this market. So, our update will be gradual as the guidelines evolve. Overall, we’re very comfortable with Entresto’s peak consensus and we’re confident that Entresto is going to continue on its impressive growth trajectory.

If we move to Slide 20, and on to Kesimpta. We’ve said we have high expectations for this product. Our team is executing very effectively on the launch. In fact, we have beat all of our plans on gaining access. We’re seeing broad adoption, we have leading share of attention. On-boarding is fast and initiation is simple, but we do feel that it is more challenging to launch during a pandemic. We cannot move as fast as we would like, due to the limited face-to-face access to physicians. And what we’re also seeing is a hesitancy to switch as physicians and patients prefer to wait. But this does not change our ambition for this product.

We think that B-cell therapies have the potential to account to up to 40% of market share in MS and we’re positioning Kesimpta as a first choice DMT as we relentlessly track for the highest customer satisfaction. We have the foundational elements in place. We’re focusing on breadth and with our free drug program. Once we’re out of this pandemic and we can pull our full promotional power behind Kesimpta, we will really see the potential of this product.

If we move on to Slide 21, we’re also enthusiastically preparing for the launch of Leqvio. Leqvio received EU approval in December and we expect a slow and steady start. We also plan to roll out our first population health agreement with the UK NHS in quarter three. In the US, as you’ve heard, we have a manufacturing-related delay, which we’re working to resolve. But what is important to remember is that we’re thinking about this launch very differently. Our aim is to partner with healthcare systems on ASCVD management to overcome the non-clinical barriers to tackling this disease at scale. We’re now using this time to advance our engagement with healthcare systems and to set up the needed infrastructure so that we can be stronger out of the gate once we get the green light from FDA.

Slide 22. 2020 was definitely a year like no other, but the external environment did not stop us from doing what we’re passionate about and that is bringing medicines to patients. Our teams have worked hard and demonstrated great agility and resilience and I’m very proud of this team. Our 2021 strategy builds on the good work done. Number one, we want to maintain the momentum on Cosentyx and Entresto, penetrating markets further, and delivering on our life cycle management programs. Two, executing our launches, ramping up Kesimpta, bringing Leqvio to market and restoring confidence in Beovu. And three, getting ready for the next wave of launches.

Geographically, we have a clear focus on the US and China and we’re putting our customers at the core of our strategy. You will see us working in a much more personalized fashion with physicians, leveraging the investments that we’ve made in data and digital, and with healthcare systems to deliver access to more patients faster.

Over to Susanne.

Susanne Schaffert — President, Novartis Oncology

Thank you, Marie-France. So moving to Slide 24, the Oncology business had solid performance despite significant generic erosion and COVID-19 impact, delivering 3% growth and reaching $14.7 billion. In Q4, we have seen very good momentum across our portfolio, mainly driven by the strong uptake of our recent launches and continued strong performance of our growth drivers, and these brands could also more than compensate for the continued generic erosion of Afinitor and Exjade in the US and Sandostatin LAR in the EU.

Due to the pandemic, some areas of our business as mentioned by Vas, like the hospital initiated therapies and specifically breast cancer therapies, continued to experience delays in new patient starts as well as concerns about patient management during COVID. And but I have to say, our teams really stepped out and deleveraged our robust digital capabilities and embarked — and embarked on omni channel launches for Tabrecta in the US and Piqray and Adakveo in Europe, and are very pleased that this launch has continued gaining momentum despite limited face to face interactions with physicians.

Moving to Slide 25, Kisqali. Kisqali delivered a very strong performance in 2020 with full year sales up 45%, reaching $870 million. And this is driven by the unprecedented overall survival benefit from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. We are also very pleased to see Kisqali continue growing and gaining market share despite the overall slowdown of the CDK4/6 market, driven by suppressed patient screening, and overall decrease in new patient starts.

At a recent Congress in San Antonio, we were very proud to share that Kisqali demonstrated the longest median overall survival among all Phase 3 trials in advanced breast cancer, reaching nearly 5 years of survival in pre-menopausal patients and additionally, we presented the pooled data from MONALEESA studies that confirmed efficacy across luminal and estrogen therapy resistant HER2-Enrich patient subtypes, and these data confirm that Kisqali’s ability to selectively inhibit CDK4 may store endocrine sensitivity in these very aggressive tumors.

On the development side, the NATALEE adjuvant study in intermediate and high-risk populations is enrolling incredibly well and we are on track for final readout in 2022. So overall, we’re very pleased with the performance of Kisqali and remain very confident in this brand.

Moving to Slide 26, also Kymriah had an excellent year with sales up 68% driven by strong double-digit growth across all geographies despite pandemic conditions. We continue to expand our global presence, with now over 290 centers qualified to administer Kymriah across 27 markets. Commercial manufacturing for Kymriah has been expanded with the recent approval of FBRI in Japan, and this is building on previous approvals of Stein and Les Ulis earlier in the year.

In 2020, we made also significant progress in expanding our global manufacturing capacity. This is 70% increase compared to previous year and we also continued to improve the robustness of our process, leading to an increased manufacturing success rate. On the development side, we were pleased to share the new data from the ELARA trial showing that Kymriah is effective in pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Submission for this important indication is expected later this year, and we have also presented the JULIET updated efficacy results which showed continued durable responses for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

We also continued to invest in our CAR-T therapies, there is already two new CAR-T antigen Phase 1 trials being manufactured on a completely novel CAR-T platform. With this technology, we expect to increase manufacturing reliability, short in the turnaround times in the preservation of certain T-cell sub population.

Moving to the next slide. We’d like to share with you the exciting data, we have recently presented at ASH on Asciminib, our first-in-class STAMP inhibitor that has the potential to transform CML treatment standards. In the Phase 3 ASCEMBL trial, Asciminib nearly doubled the major molecular response rate at 24 weeks compared to bosutinib in patients resistant to or intolerant of at least two prior TKIs. Asciminib also demonstrated favorable safety profile underscoring that STAMP inhibition reduces the off-target adverse events typically for TKIs. The US FDA has granted fasttrack designation earlier in December and on-track with the US and EU submissions in the first half of ’21. We also continue evaluating multiple development options for Asciminib in early treatment lines in CML and looking forward to update you in the future.

Moving to slide 28. I would like to give an outlook also on ’21. We will continue to maximize our growth drivers, and we expect continued growth from Kisqali. We are going to leverage the increased manufacturing capacity to drive further growth in Kymriah, and for Lutathera, we plan to unlock the potential in the community setting in the US and grow use in earlier lines. We expect also continued growth from our growth drivers, Revolade/Promacta, Jakavi and Tafinlar + Mekinist. We are also committed to deliver on our launches, we will further expand Piqray in the US and gain momentum in Europe. And we hope to continue strong on Adakveo expanding to larger accounts in the US and continue global rollout.

We will further maximize the first mover advantage to Tabrecta in the US and we’ll continue driving awareness of CML and the unmet need and the importance of STAMP inhibitors. Last but not least, we will prepare for our next big bets. Lutetium PSMA by advancing our commercial organization for the read out of VISION trial later this year and also focus in medical education on Canakinumab to establish the importance of pro-tumor inflammation. Another important focus for us is the medical education on Sabatolimab to build awareness for the dual mechanism of action of TIM-3 in MDS and AML. And as Vas said, we are advancing our early SH TNO155 and LXH254 in a broad range of combination studies.

Moving to Slide 29. Just to give you an update on the recently announced Tier 2 in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene. This is a late-stage PD-1 inhibitor specifically engineered to minimize binding to the Fc-gamma receptor on macrophages. Tislelizumab has 15 potentially registration enabling clinical trials currently ongoing, this first ex-China filing expected in 2021. This year, Novartis obtains development on commercial rights on key markets ex-China including US, Europe and Japan. It is a very attractive asset for us as we look to expand our presence in the checkpoint inhibitors space and it provides us with an opportunity to launch a PD-1 sooner in broad and important indications such as lung cancer.

We have identified also multiple potential combination opportunities within Novartis portfolio across all of our four therapeutic platforms. So we are very excited about collaborating the supply chain to bring tislelizumab to patients around the world and we are looking forward to provide you with more updates after the transaction is closed later this year. And with that, I hand over to Harry.

Harry Kirsch — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Susanne. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Now I’m going to walk you through some of the financials for the fourth quarter and full-year as well as provide you with our ’21 guidance.

As always, my comments refer to results of continuing operations and growth rate in constant currencies unless otherwise noted. So turning to Slide 31, we compare our actual results here with our 2020 latest guidance and as you know, we’ve revised our core operating income guidance upward in October and I’m pleased to say that we met both core operating income and the sales guidance. On sales, given the resurgence of COVID-19 in quarter four, we ended at the low end of the 3% to 4% range as we mentioned during the quarter three investor call.

Now Slide 32, shows the summary of the performance for quarter four and full-year. I will focus on the full-year results on the right hand side. Full-year performance was solid, with sales growing 3% at both core operating income and core EPS growing 13%. Sales were of course mainly driven by Entresto, Zolgensma and Cosentyx. Core operating income growth was driven by higher sales, some lower spend and significant productivity programs. Operating income grew 19%, driving net income growth of 20%. We will come back to the free cash flow number, which was $11.7 billion a little later. Overall, clearly a solid yearly performance, especially given the challenging business environment we are all in.

Next, let’s focus on the core margins on Slide 33, again showing on the right hand full-year and left hand quarter four. For the full-year, continuing operations’ core margin was 31.7%, growing 280 basis points in constant currencies, with strong improvements in both divisions. Innovative Medicines’ margin reached 35% as outlooked, up 220 basis points, allowing us to achieve our previously announced mid-30s core margin target a couple of years earlier than planned. And Sandoz margin grew by 330 basis points to 24.2%. Clearly, our full-year margin show, we are well on track to deliver on our Innovative Medicines’ margin targets of the high-30s in the mid term, as well as our Sandoz margin target of mid to high-20s in the mid-term.

Let’s go to the next slide. As mentioned earlier, free cash flow for the full-year was $11.7 billion, down 10% versus prior year. Obviously, this was because higher operating income was more than offset by the payments related to legal matters and higher divestment proceeds in the prior year.

Now, turning to our full-year 2021 guidance on Slide 35, we expect sales to grow low to mid single-digit and core operating income to grow mid single-digit, ahead of sales driving core margin increase. Within the divisions, we expect Innovative Medicine sales to grow mid single-digit and Sandoz top line to be broadly in line with the prior year. The Sandoz guidance is due to the impact of COVID on our retail business and expected decline of US oral solid business. The key assumption for this guidance, importantly, is that we see a return to normal global healthcare systems and prescribing dynamics by the middle of 2021.

And in addition, we assume that no Gilenya and no Sandostatin LAR generics enter in 2021 in the US. Please also note that the overall generic impact is expected to be in the range of the negative minus 3% of sales, similar to what we saw in 2020. We expect there to be continued generic erosion on brands, including Afinitor, Exjade, Glivec also some mature ophtha brands and Diovan.

On Slide 36, I would like to explain the dynamics that we expect to see in quarter one, given that we had a quiet significant COVID impact last year quarter one, which of course would impact the growth rate. So, as you recall, there was a significant forward purchasing in quarter one of last year, the growth approximately 3 points of growth, but largely reversed in quarter two with no overall impact on the full-year 2020. So as a result, in quarter one 2021, we anticipate sales to decline low to mid single-digits year-on-year. The quarter one underlying performance, excluding the stocking effect, is expected to be broadly in line with prior year, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems and patient visits.

Turning to Slide 37 in 2021, we do expect further margin expansion, as mentioned earlier, with core operating income growth. And the magnitude, however, will be lower, compared to 2020, where we increased core margins by 280 basis points. Expected positive drivers of future core operating income growth include the continued performance of our growth drivers to launch uptake of Kesimpta and other launches, as well as productivity programs and continuing adoption of our new ways of working.

Growth will be partly offset by increased launch and prelaunch investments, mainly Kesimpta and Leqvio, as well as development costs for tislelizumab, which we recently in-licensed from BeiGene, of course only after the completion of the transaction. We will also likely see further investments into growth drivers as we expect physician access to normalize from middle of the year.

On Slide 38, I would like to add some perspective on other key financial elements of the expected bottom line performance. As you can see, we expect core net financial expenses to be broadly in line with 2020 and also the 2021 core tax rate to be around 16%.

Next slide, please. So as you can see here on Slide 39, we are pleased to propose our 24th consecutive dividend increase to 3 Swiss francs per share. This is an increase of 2%, with our dividend yields remaining above 3% and fully in line with our dividend policy of increasing our dividend every year in Swiss francs.

And finally, on Slide 40, as currencies constantly change, I want to bring to your attention the estimated currency impact on our results using the current exchange rate. So if late January rates prevail for 2021, we would see a full-year impact of currencies on sales, around 3% to 4% positive and on core operating income 3% positive. For quarter one, as you can see here, sales would be positive 4% and on core operating income a positive 2%. And as you know, we update these expected currency impacts every month on our website.

With that, I hand back to Vas.

Vas Narasimhan — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you, Harry. Turning to Slide 42, just a final word on our ESG progress as a company. I think as many of you know, we have placed a high priority in being a leader in our sector on ESG across our four main areas of focus through our materiality assessment. Some of the highlights include the issuance of the first industry sustainability-linked bond for access to medicines. Our commitment for full carbon plastic and water neutrality by 2030. We were just ranked today number two in the access to medicines index that was just announced and continue to see strong progress in our D&I and other corporate citizenship efforts. All of this has led to improvements in our ESG rankings and we continue to work to being a leader in the ESG efforts across the sector in the years ahead.

So moving to Slide 43, as we noted in our meet the management meeting in November, we’re confident we will grow top and bottom line every year through 2025 and meet external expectations of 4% growth, reaching $60 billion in sales in 2025 and reaching the consensus margin of 37.6% in 2025. And we’ll look forward to continuing to demonstrate our progress on this front as we move through the quarters ahead.

So closing on Slide 44. As you see, we delivered on our strategic and operational commitments in advance to our strategic priorities in 2020, despite the challenging business environment. Our third year of sales core operating income and margin improvement, I think, demonstrating the operational effectiveness of the organization. We are progressing our pipeline deep mid and late-stage pipeline, as well as important milestones in 2020 and as I noted, expect top and bottom line growth every year through 2025.

So with that, we can open the line for questions. I would ask that if the questioners could limit themselves to two questions. We do have a number of people in the queue already. Thank you. Operator?