Nutanix (NTNX) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue remained flat at $346.4 million compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net loss was $287.3 million, or $1.42 per share, compared to $217.5 million, or $1.13 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $0.37 per share.

Annual contract value billings were up 14% year-over-year to $159.2 million.

For the third quarter of 2021, ACV billings are expected to be $150-155 million.

