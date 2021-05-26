Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
NVDA Earnings: All you need to know about Nvidia Corp.’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $5.6 billion.
GAAP net income more than doubled to $1.9 billion, or $3.03 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted net income amounted to $2.3 billion, or $3.66 per share.
Both revenue and adjusted EPS exceeded market expectations.
For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2%.
Prior performance
