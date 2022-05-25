NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 profit beats estimates, revenues rise 46%

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its first-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings increased, reflecting the strong demand for chips. The results also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.

The graphics chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share for the April quarter, up from $0.91 per recorded a year earlier. Net income, including one-off items, dropped to $1.62 billion or $0.64 per share in the latest quarter from $1.91 billion or $0.76 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues grew 46% annually to $8.29 billion during the three-month period and came in above the estimates, reflecting strong performance by the gaming, data center, and professional visualization segments.

The company’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher but declined during the extended session, following the announcement.

