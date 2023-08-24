NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported revenue of $13.51 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which more than doubled from a year ago.
GAAP net income jumped to $6.2 billion, or $2.48 per share, from $656 million, or $0.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.70.
For the third quarter of 2024, NVIDIA expects revenue of $16 billion, plus or minus 2%.
