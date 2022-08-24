Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 profit drops despite higher revenues; issues Q3 guidance
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter.
The tech firm said its adjusted earnings decreased to $0.51 per share in the July quarter from $1.04 per share a year earlier. Net income, including one-off items, was $656 million or $0.26 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $2.37 billion or $0.94 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, revenues grew 3% annually to $6.7 billion during the three-month period, aided by strong performance by the Data Center and Automotive segments.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Nvidia’s Q2 earnings
For the third quarter, the management expects revenues to be $5.90 billion. Reported and adjusted gross margins are expected to be 62.4% and 65.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Earnings: Intuit (INTU) Q4 profit drops but tops expectations; revenue down 6%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. However, the results beat Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.41 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were
J.M. Smucker (SJM) expects pricing to counter cost inflation across many of its categories through the year
Shares of the J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) were over 3% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2023 and raised its outlook for
Infographic: Key highlights from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q1 2023 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.87 billion, beating estimates. Net income declined to $109.8 million, or